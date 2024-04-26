Gujarat Super League 2024: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

The Gujarat State Football Association is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Gujarat Super League, the first franchise-based football tournament in Gujarat, starting on Wednesday, May 1. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 12.

All games of the campaign will be held at EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad. On Thursday, April 24, GSFA president Parimal Nathwani unveiled the tournament trophy.

A total of six teams will be aiming to clinch the title in the inaugural edition of the GSL, which will be held in a single round-robin format, with the top two teams at the end of the league stage making it to the final.

The six franchises are Ahmedabad Avengers, Gandhinagar Giants, Karnavati Knights, Saurashtra Spartans, Surat Strikers, and Vadodara Warriors. Notably, after the Santosh Trophy Final Round, the GSL will become the second Indian football competition to be streamed globally.

The champions will receive a prize money of INR 11 lakh, while the runners-up will receive INR 5 lakh. Furthermore, the best players in eight different categories will receive a prize money of Rs 25,000 each based on their performance throughout the campaign.

Gujarat Super League 2024: Full schedule and match timings (All timings in IST)

May 1, Wednesday

Ahmedabad Avengers vs Surat Strikers, 7:00 PM

Gandhinagar Giants vs Vadodara Warriors, 9:30 PM

May 2, Thursday

Karnavati Knights vs Saurashtra Spartans, 7:00 PM

May 4, Saturday

Ahmedabad Avengers vs Gandhinagar Giants, 4:30 PM

Surat Strikers vs Karnavati Knights, 7:00 PM

Vadodara Warriors vs Saurashtra Spartans, 9:30 PM

May 5, Sunday

Surat Strikers vs Saurashtra Spartans, 4:30 PM

Ahmedabad Avengers vs Vadodara Warriors, 7:00 PM

Gandhinagar Giants vs Karnavati Knights, 9:30 PM

May 8, Wednesday

Gandhinagar Giants vs Saurashtra Spartans, 4:30 PM

Ahmedabad Avengers vs Karnavati Knights, 7:00 PM

Surat Strikers vs Vadodara Warriors, 9:30 PM

May 10, Friday

Vadodara Warriors vs Karnavati Knights, 4:30 PM

Ahmedabad Avengers vs Saurashtra Spartans, 7:00 PM

Surat Strikers vs Gandhinagar Giants, 9:30 PM

May 12, Sunday

Final (Top-ranked team vs second-ranked team), 9:30 PM

Gujarat Super League 2024: Live telecast and streaming details

All matches of the Gujarat Super League 2024 will be live-streamed on FIFA+ and the Gujarat State Football Association YouTube Channel. However, there is no live telecast on TV for fans in India.