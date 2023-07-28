"Had done everything in our capacity" - Kalyan Chaubey on AIFF's efforts to ensure Asian Games participation for Indian football teams

Wouldn't be a hyperbole to say a cloud of uncertainty engulfed everyone associated with Indian football over the past two weeks. Preceding weeks of protests, speculation, and despair, a circular from the Ministry of Sports hinted toward the exclusion of both men's and women's football teams from the upcoming Asian Games.

But incessant behind-the-scenes negotiations and efforts from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), ultimately made the government reconsider their decision. On Wednesday, July 26, Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur announced that the criteria would be relaxed for both the men's and women's teams to participate in the continental tournament.

There was a general sense of glee around the footballing fraternity with the teams returning to the Asian Games after a nine-year hiatus (having missed the 2018 edition).

But for AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey it was more than a feeling of relief than anything else. In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, he underlined that the federation had done everything in its power to alter the ministry's verdict.

"It was quite a relief when we saw Hon’ble Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur’s confirmation for the Indian football team’s participation in Asian Games."

"We knew we had done everything right in our capacity as a federation, presenting a compelling case to the Ministry, Sports Authority of India, and the panel of expert consultants," Chaubey added.

While talking to the president, it was evident that the former national team shot-stopper was a firm believer in the progress that football in the country had been making in the recent past. He stressed that competing in the Asian Games was the "right thing" for the Blue Tigers and Tigresses.

"It was the right thing to do. We went with full conviction and positivity, that Indian football rightfully deserved this opportunity, given the momentum it has on its side currently," Chaubey said.

"I was very impressed with the work ethics and tactical improvements of our team, and I strongly believe that the time is right for the Indian team to seek bigger competitive environment to move into the next phase of growth," he added.

Previously too Kalyan Chaubey reiterated the importance of the national team playing against stronger teams from outside the region to enhance their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old lauded the Sports Ministry and Anurag Thakur for their receptiveness throughout the negation process over the past few days. Chaubey averred:

"I must acknowledge, throughout our series of presentations, discussions, and debates over the past 7-10 days, one of the most encouraging factors which came out was the willingness of the ministry to listen to our case. From Anurag Thakur’s office to SAI and the central leadership had kept an open channel – which reflects the positives of the pro-sports policy adopted by Shri Narendra Modi’s government."

Narendra Modi @narendramodi Great news for football fans across India! It will also encourage upcoming talent in this sport. twitter.com/kalyanchaubey/…

Encouraging to see the new India embracing Indian football in unison: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

Right from the time it was made public that the Sports Ministry was hesitant about allowing the Indian football teams to participate in the Asian Games 2023, fans were the most vocal of all the stakeholders. Petitions were started, hashtags were trending, and questions were raised thoroughly by the supporters.

Kalyan Chaubey was quick to appreciate the footballing fraternity that championed the cause of the football teams.

"Fans are and will remain one of the key stakeholders for any sport. Throughout the three international tournaments, fans have been rooting for our players and the national team," he continued. "It’s encouraging to see the new India embracing and celebrating Indian football in unison."

Now that the participation has been granted, questions have been raised about the composition of the Indian team that will fly out to Hangzhou for the quadrennial event. Although the footballing competition is a U-23 event, three senior players are allowed to be part of the squad. Reports have suggested that Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan - the three stalwarts of the Blue Tigers - will be included in the squad.

Asked about the legitimacy of these rumors, Chaubey didn't respond directly, however, he hinted towards the selection of a full-strength squad.

"I’m of firm believe that any representation of India on an international stage has to be with full conviction and preparation," Chaubey added. "The world sees the new India as a leader across many sectors and industries, and sports too need to showcase India’s best talent."

Given the momentum at their disposal, it was pivotal for the Indian football teams to participate in the Asian Games. While there will always be time for accusations and blame games, at this hour, however, what was required was proactivity from the footballing stakeholders to preserve this resurgence Indian football is experiencing.

The AIFF, led by Kalyan Chaubey, promptly stood up to the task and now it's up to the players to utilize this platform to the fullest.