Halicharan Narzary signs new deal with Hyderabad FC

Halicharan Narzary, who took the winning spot-kick in the penalty shootout for the ISL Trophy, has signed a new contract with Hyderabad FC (HFC), the club announced on Tuesday.

Halicharan is one of the most experienced wingers in the country with 84 appearances to his name in the ISL. He joined Hyderabad FC back in 2020 and has since been a trusted name on the team sheet for Manolo Marquez.

Narzary played every game in his first season at the club and scored important goals that almost took HFC over the line.

Narzary, after penning a new deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season, said:

"I am super excited to extend my stay with this wonderful club. I am thrilled to be a part of this group again and I cannot wait for the new season to get started."

Last season, the winger picked up an injury in the first game of the season and was out of action for a few months. But Manolo showed faith in the winger as Narzary fought back from injury and helped the team in the final matches of the league stage.

He scored the all-important penalty in the ISL final that made Hyderabad the Champions of India.

Hyderabad FC head coach becomes reason for Nazary's extension

The Nizams winger holds head coach Manolo Marquez in high regard as he shares his reason for signing an extension with the club.

He said:

"Coach Manolo definitely played a big role in extending my stay at the club. I love to play under him and hope to learn under his guidance for years to come. Also, the squad at the club is like a family. We have been together for more than two years now and as a group, we are friendly and helpful. This gives us a special bond that I really want to be a part of."

Holicharan has played league games all over the country and also has 27 appearances for the National Team. He is excited to play in front of a packed Gachibowli Stadium next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far