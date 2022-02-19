"Happy with the confidence the AFC has bestowed on us" - Igor Stimac on India hosting Asian Cup Qualifiers

India are set to co-host the third and final round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers in Kolkata. The Blue Tigers will return to Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and look to seal a berth in the coveted Asian tournament from June 8, 2022, onwards.

The Qualifiers will be played across six countries: Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and India. The matches are slated to be held in Kolkata on June 8, 11, and 14.

Following the announcement, Indian head coach Igor Stimac thanked the Asian Football Confederation for selecting India as one of the host nations.

“We are very happy with the confidence the Asian Football Confederation has bestowed on us to host our group league matches in Kolkata for the 3rd round of qualifications of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023. We need to prepare in the best possible fashion, and pray that the fans get an opportunity to be with us at the stadium, and cheer us to victory,” the gaffer said in an AIFF statement.

"I hope that the fans get to throng the stadium" - Sandesh Jhingan

The group winners and the top five second-placed teams will earn a ticket to the Asian Cup in China, which is set to kick off on June 16, 2023. Ahead of the Qualifiers, the Blue Tigers will play two international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23, and 26 respectively.

Meanwhile, Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhingan opined that playing in their own backyard will give the host nation an added advantage. The Blue Tigers have a massive opportunity to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in consecutive editions.

“It’s a huge bonus to get to host the final round of the qualifiers in India. Thanks to the AFC for believing in us, and thanks to the AIFF for making this happen. Playing such important games in your own backyard is always an added advantage, and that makes me happy,” Sandesh Jhingan opined.

India will certainly receive a major boost if fans are allowed into the stadium come June. Jhingan remained optimistic about the possibility and said:

“I hope that the fans get to throng the stadium, and root for us. We need to go on to the pitch with not just support from the fans, but the entire country. The fans in Kolkata are extremely passionate, and it will be an extra motivation for the players. We will do everything possible in our might to get the job done to provide happiness and pride to the fans. We are looking forward to it.”

