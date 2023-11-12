Harmanpreet Singh's goal sinks Real Kashmir, Namdhari bag their first-ever I-League win

Namdhari created history on Saturday (November 11) after registering their first-ever win in the I-League. They defeated Real Kashmir 1-0 in a hard-fought battle at their home ground to clinch three points.

Both sides were searching for a win after losing their respective previous fixtures. The game began with some end-to-end action but the crowd rallied behind the home side.

Francesc Bonet's men grew in confidence slowly and managed to break the deadlock in the 36th minute after the winger Harmanpreet Singh found the back of the net to open the scoring.

Real Kashmir made serious efforts to find the equalizer in the first half but the home side held fort and gave no space to Real Kashmir's attackers in their box.

The Namdharis went into half-time with their one-goal lead intact. They were in a similar situation during their previous game against Inter Kashi after Harmanpreet Singh gave them the lead, but they let in four goals during the second half to lose that game.

Namdhari defended brilliantly to keep Real Kashmir at bay

Akshadeep Singh & Co. learned from their mistakes in the last game and defended resolutely against Real Kashmir.

Real Kashmir came hard at the home side in search of the equalizer but Akshadeep Singh-led side did a wonderful job of holding their nerve while defending. They dealt with everything that was thrown at them.

Expand Tweet

Riding on the crowd support, the home team held on to their lead and won the game 1-0, registering their first-ever win in the I-League. Meanwhile, it was Real Kashmir's second consecutive defeat in the competition.

Real Kashmir will try to get their campaign back on track as they take on struggling NEROCA in their next I-League fixture. Meanwhile, Namdhari will also square off against NEROCA in their next I-League game.