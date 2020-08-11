Indian football fans have always criticised Robin Singh for not scoring enough goals for his teams, be at club or country level. However, the 30-year-old believes that it is more important for a striker to pass the ball and help the side rather than being selfish and claiming glory.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Indranil Basu during a Facebook Live session, the former East Bengal and Bengaluru FC forward said, "There has been a debate that Robin doesn't score enough. Has my team got three points? Yes. Then my work is done. I have to make sure my team wins before my name is on the scoresheet."

Robin Singh added:

"As a striker, I love scoring goals. That's what it means to me. If you compare the 30 matches (international games) to five goals, I would have loved to have 30 matches with 30 goals or 60 goals. But, what if I kept scoring hat-trick after hat-trick and my team kept losing?"

Sunil Chhetri and I were a threat that was transferred to the national team: Robin Singh

Robin celebrates with Sunil Chhetri after scoring for Bengaluru FC

Robin Singh also spoke about his partnership with Sunil Chhetri during their days at Bengaluru FC, when he helped the club win the I-League in 2014 and the Federation Cup in 2015.

"For me, it is about creating opportunities. I can easily say that when Sunil and I played our first season together at Bengaluru FC, we were a threat that also transferred to the national team. Unfortunately, I got injured later on, at the SAFF Games."

The Noida-born player added:

"The goal against Guam (at the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers) was him and me combining. My first goal against Sri Lanka (at the 2015 SAFF Championship) was us combining. It's about both strikers complimenting each other, which is what I love as a forward."

After representing various clubs over 163 appearances and ten years, Robin Singh only has 33 goals to show for his efforts. However, the India international believes that it is not the most crucial stat for him. "If you speak with anybody, they can vouch for the fact that Robin always plays for the team. That is the stat that is most important for me."