"Have highlighted some areas where we can take advantage" - Mumbai City FC boss ahead of Durand Cup quarter-final clash against Chennaiyin FC

Mumbai City FC are one of the favourites in the Durand Cup.
Mumbai City FC are one of the favourites in the Durand Cup.
Sayantan Guha
Sayantan Guha
Modified Sep 10, 2022 02:49 PM IST

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Mumbai City FC (MCFC) are gearing up to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the third quarter-final of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, September 11.

Ahead of the clash, Mumbai City coach Des Buckingham underlined that the Marina Machans are a "well put together" team who will pose a tough challenge.

In the pre-match press conference, the Englishman stated that MCFC have been able to highlight a few areas where they can take advantage of Chennaiyin in the Durand Cup quarter-finals. He explained:

"We know we're going to come up against a very tough team who have been well put together. I think their recruitment has been excellent. Their coach is new and has his own ideas on how he wants to play. But we have tried to highlight some areas where we think they're strong and also areas where we can take some advantage."
🗣 “Chennaiyin will be a tough challenge for us, but one we’ll be ready for..” 💪We sat down with Des Buckingham as he sheds light on the #DurandCup2022 campaign so far, facing Chennaiyin FC next and #TheIslanders’ targets 🎙#MCFCCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 @DesBuckingham https://t.co/zpJtnexF6L

The Islanders started their Durand Cup journey with a 4-1 victory over the Indian Navy before thumping Rajasthan United 5-1. However, they were soon held to a 1-1 draw by ATK Mohun Bagan and also suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of East Bengal.

"It was about trying out a few different things" - Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham on the loss against East Bengal

Although Mumbai City FC had already secured a berth in the knockouts before their loss against East Bengal, the defeat could seemingly hamper their hopes ahead of the quarter-finals.

Asked by Sportskeeda about the impact of the result, Des Buckingham averred:

"We knew we had already qualified for the quarterfinals, so it was about trying out a few different things that we did in the game. The big thing for me was making sure that we got minutes into our first-team players, whilst also making sure that we came through the game with no suspensions to carry into the quarter-finals."
"The result wasn't one we wanted as a club. There were some mistakes within the game that cost us opportunities and goals, which affected the result. But it's important to make sure we look across the four games, not just one isolated game."
That feeling before your maiden Quarterfinal appearance in the Durand Cup! 😁#DurandCup2022 #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/nbR7VaPr8H

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC began their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw with the Army Red before losing 3-1 to Hyderabad FC. They then beat TRAU FC 4-1 in a must-win encounter and will be full of confidence ahead of the quarter-finals.

