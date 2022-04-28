"Have to play well with the right approach" - RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach ahead of Rajasthan United FC clash

Third-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC will square off against Rajasthan United FC in the I-League 2021-22 season championship playoffs at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

The Punjab side come into the game after a 2-2 draw against Mohammedan SC while the Jaipur-based club suffered a 2-1 loss against Churchill Brothers SC in their previous game. Both sides will be hoping to return to winning ways on Friday.

The game was supposed to be played on Saturday but had to be rescheduled, reducing the preparation time for both teams.

At the pre-match press conference, RPFC head coach Ed Engelkes stated that the lack of preparation time cannot be an excuse for his team to play poorly. Engelkes said:

"The preparation has been short due to the game being rescheduled. But it's the same for Rajasthan, so it can't be an argument to play poorly. We'll have to play well with the right approach."

"Play simple and give your best efforts" - RoundGlass Punjab FC coach on dealing with difficult games

Punjab lost their previous tie to the Black Panthers. Asked what the main takeaway from the game against Mohammedan SC was, the Dutch gaffer said:

"The main takeaway from the last game was that when you are struggling in a game, you have to try and keep the matter simple. Instead of trying to decide games by yourself and putting your teammates in difficult positions, play simple and give your best efforts."

While RoundGlass Punjab FC have an elite foreign contingent, a lot of youngsters have also quickly risen up the ranks under Ed Engelkes. The likes of Maheson Singh and Freddy Lallawmawma have been a mainstay in the team's starting lineup.

Speaking about the development of these young players, the new boss said:

"All of them have been improving so far this season. Yes, some players are a bit quicker than others. A couple of youngsters are starting for us in almost every game. But the players who do not play regularly need to give their best in training sessions and they do. But all of them are involved with the team, I cannot complain."

With both teams hungry for three points to keep their hopes alive in the championship battle, fans can expect a closely contest game when the two sides meet.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar