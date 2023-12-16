"He is currently in the process of rest and recovery" - Kerala Blasters FC provide update on Adrian Luna's injury

Adrian Luna suffered a knee injury during a training session ahead of Kerala Blasters' clash against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Uruguayan playmaker was not involved in the match against the newly-promoted ISL outfit on Thursday.

While various reports have been doing the rounds around the extent of his injury, the club finally decided to address the queries in an official statement on Saturday.

"The Club would like to update that, Adrian Luna successfully underwent a minor arthroscopic surgery for the treatment of a chondral knee injury after which he is currently in the process of rest and recovery towards full fitness,' the statement read.

"In collaboration with a team of medical experts, the Kerala Blasters medical staff will closely monitor Adrian Luna's rehabilitation, to ensure a seamless and complete recovery back onto the field of play," it added.

Finally, the Blasters also wished Luna a quick recovery and hoped the 31-year-old midfielder would return soon to recreate his magic in the middle of the park.

"As a beloved member of the Blasters family, we wish Adrian Luna a swift recovery from this setback and hope to see him soon back in action leading the team," the statement continued.

However, Luna's possible return date hasn't been specified by the club and the Blasters fans will still be waiting with bated breath for an update about it soon.

If he'll be on the sidelines for extended period, the Tuskers have to found an able replacement to fill the shoes of the talismanic midfielder.

Adrian Luna's invaluable impact across the pitch for Kerala Blasters in ISL 2023-24

Since his introduction to the Indian Super League in the summer of 2021, Adrian Luna has not just been an invaluable fraction of Kerala Blasters' machinery but also one of the consistent performers in the league.

Coming into the 2023-24 season, the Uruguayan has only extended his contribution across the pitch.

Not just with goal contributions but even during the defensive phases, Luna's incessant pressing came to the limelight. Very few foreigners in the ISL could be seen playing with their hearts on their sleeves quite like the midfielder.

His absence will now leave a gaping hole in the Kerala Blasters squad and Ivan Vukomanovic will need to line-up a replacement in the winter transfer window.