After much anticipation over the past few days, the highly expected transfer of Sahal Abdul Samad has reached its conclusion. He moved to Mohun Bagan Super Giant from Kerala Blasters FC, with Pritam Kotal heading in the opposite direction.
According to reports, the Blasters will receive a substantial fee of ₹90 lahk in addition to Kotal. The magnitude of the fee certainly underscores the high expectations placed on Sahal. Nevertheless, supporters are embracing the 26-year-old midfielder, whose immense potential is widely recognized among Indian football fans.
Having risen to prominence during the Santosh Trophy in 2016, Sahal has remained a key member of the Kerala Blasters since 2017. Throughout his tenure, he has amassed an impressive record of 97 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.
The acquisition of Sahal has filled the Mariners with joy, as they continue to bolster their squad with India's top talents. With the recent signings of Anwar Ali and Anirudh Thapa, Sahal joins a cohort of Indian players who will look to secure titles for the club.
While few supporters believed that the fee is huge and criticized the move, many warmly embraced the arrival of the midfielder, firmly believing that his exceptional abilities will greatly enhance the team.
Here are a few tweets:
On the other hand, the Majappada supporters felt a sense of disappointment with the transfer, seeing Sahal move to Mohun Bagan.
Despite their disheartenment, a few of the fans graciously extended their best wishes to Sahal as he embarks on his new journey with the reigning ISL champions.
What will Sahal Abdul Samad add to Mohun Bagan Super Gaint?
Sahal possesses remarkable skills in evading challenges and showcases exceptional technical ability, making them his standout attributes.
Juan Ferrando will aim to maximize Sahal's potential by deploying him in an attacking midfield role, just as he has successfully done for the Indian national team over the past two months.
Furthermore, Sahal's versatility extends to his ability to play on the left flank and adds dynamism to the team. Considering Mohun Bagan's struggles in the attacking third last season, his presence will undoubtedly improve the team's creative opportunities, benefiting players like Petratos and Jason Cummings.
Moreover, with a number of Indian national team players already in the squad, Sahal is poised to find a smooth transition into the squad for the upcoming season.