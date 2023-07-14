After much anticipation over the past few days, the highly expected transfer of Sahal Abdul Samad has reached its conclusion. He moved to Mohun Bagan Super Giant from Kerala Blasters FC, with Pritam Kotal heading in the opposite direction.

According to reports, the Blasters will receive a substantial fee of ₹90 lahk in addition to Kotal. The magnitude of the fee certainly underscores the high expectations placed on Sahal. Nevertheless, supporters are embracing the 26-year-old midfielder, whose immense potential is widely recognized among Indian football fans.

Having risen to prominence during the Santosh Trophy in 2016, Sahal has remained a key member of the Kerala Blasters since 2017. Throughout his tenure, he has amassed an impressive record of 97 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.

The acquisition of Sahal has filled the Mariners with joy, as they continue to bolster their squad with India's top talents. With the recent signings of Anwar Ali and Anirudh Thapa, Sahal joins a cohort of Indian players who will look to secure titles for the club.

While few supporters believed that the fee is huge and criticized the move, many warmly embraced the arrival of the midfielder, firmly believing that his exceptional abilities will greatly enhance the team.

Here are a few tweets:

Mariners' Base Camp - Ultras Mohun Bagan @MbcOfficial 🏼

From the heartthrob in the Yellow to the beloved in the Iconic Green and Maroon.

Started as a kid in Al Ain, developed as a boy in God's own Country, finally completed the full circle as a man in the City of Joy. From the heartthrob in the Yellow to the beloved in the Iconic Green and Maroon. Welcome Sahal Abdul Samad to the National Club of India.

𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐮𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐆 💎 @mohunbaganlad

Sahal Abdul Samad is now officially a Mariner Always wished to see him in MohunBagan colours and it happened

On the other hand, the Majappada supporters felt a sense of disappointment with the transfer, seeing Sahal move to Mohun Bagan.

Despite their disheartenment, a few of the fans graciously extended their best wishes to Sahal as he embarks on his new journey with the reigning ISL champions.

Manjappada @kbfc_manjappada



A young boy who came as a substitute for a legend now leaves the club as our most capped player! Go well, Sahal!



#Manjappada #KoodeyundManjappada #MenInYellow

Some goodbyes are hard! He won us games, he won our hearts. A young boy who came as a substitute for a legend now leaves the club as our most capped player! Go well, Sahal! #Manjappada #KoodeyundManjappada #MenInYellow #KBFC #YennumYellow

Rabiya @Ra_biya_

Wishing you all the happiness wherever you go..... "Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory" @sahal_samad you will be missed

@MarcusMergulhao I couldn't agree more! Sahal Abdul Samad is a great signing for Mohun Bagan, and I'm sure he will be a huge success. He's a talented player with a lot of potential, and I'm excited to see him play in the green and maroon jersey.

tino🤍 @PerezMaaman



But he proved me wrong. He went on to become a household name. Went on to play and star for our National team as well. He became our own "Sahal Ikka".

Thank You Sahal twitter.com/KeralaBlasters… Kerala Blasters FC @KeralaBlasters



It’s with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead.



The Club has reached an agreement for the transfer of Sahal Abdul Samad in exchange for a player and an undisclosed transfer fee. It's with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead. #KBFC #KeralaBlasters I remember watching an unknown mallu guy pulling up our famous yellow shirt. I cant lie, i was pessimistic. But he proved me wrong. He went on to become a household name. Went on to play and star for our National team as well. He became our own "Sahal Ikka". Thank You Sahal

Thank you Sahal Abdul Samad for inspiring a generation of footballers from kerala. Thank you for being the face of Kerala Blasters for a long time. Farewell Golden Boy. You'll always be a blaster no matter where you play

Abishek @magicalsilva21



You were supposed be the one that stayed.. but things don't always go to plan now does it? Good bye and Good luck @sahal_samad

What will Sahal Abdul Samad add to Mohun Bagan Super Gaint?

Sahal possesses remarkable skills in evading challenges and showcases exceptional technical ability, making them his standout attributes.

Juan Ferrando will aim to maximize Sahal's potential by deploying him in an attacking midfield role, just as he has successfully done for the Indian national team over the past two months.

Furthermore, Sahal's versatility extends to his ability to play on the left flank and adds dynamism to the team. Considering Mohun Bagan's struggles in the attacking third last season, his presence will undoubtedly improve the team's creative opportunities, benefiting players like Petratos and Jason Cummings.

Moreover, with a number of Indian national team players already in the squad, Sahal is poised to find a smooth transition into the squad for the upcoming season.

