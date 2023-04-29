Hero Club Playoffs: Odisha FC, led by Deigo Mauricio hattrick, vanquish Gokulam Kerala FC to secure AFC Cup berth 

Odisha FC secured qualification for the AFC Cup 2023-24 after defeating Gokulam Kerala FC 3-1 in the Hero Club Playoffs at the EMS Stadium, Kozhikode on Saturday, April 29.

Diego Mauricio starred for the ISL outfit with a clinical hat-trick as he carved open the Malabarian defense at every possible opportunity.

The Juggernauts dominated the game from the first whistle with their aggressive attacking unit. The Super Cup champions were brimming with confidence and it showed in their every stride. Victor Rodriguez was once again at the center of the Odisha midfield, slotting in as the creative force.

Meanwhile, Gokulam suffered a huge blow in the 15th minute when Sourav K went down with a knock and was unable to continue. Thahir Zaman replaced the injured winger.

But more misery awaited the Malabarians. In the 18th minute, Odisha took the lead through a clinical strike from Mauricio. Nandhakumar, during the build-up, showed great awareness to leave the ball for Victor, who found Mauricio with a slide-rule pass. The striker, who is enjoying a rich vein of form, made no mistake in tucking the ball home.

Spanish maestro Victor Rodriguez almost doubled Odisha's lead in the 30th minute as he took a direct free-kick and hit the crossbar with the ball swerving and dipping. But a few minutes later, their Brazilian talisman found the elusive cushion goal. Mauricio bulldozed his way past a couple of GKFC defenders into the opposition box before lashing the ball inside the net past a helpless Shibin.

However, Gokulam managed to pull one back as Farshad Noor headed the ball home from Tahir Zaman's cross in the 36th minute. Their attempt to equalize almost immediately was foiled as Zaman's header drifted wide of the target. As the first half ended, the Kalinga Warriors were leading 2-1, and Gokulam needed to step up their game in the second half to mount a comeback.

Diego Mauricio secures his hattrick in the second half and fires Odisha FC into the AFC Cup

Even after the break, Clifford Miranda's men continued to dominate the proceedings. In the 47th minute, Victor hit the post with a powerful shot from outside the box after Shibin punched away an initial corner.

More misery awaited Gokulam when Mauricio was brought down inside the box, and the referee awarded a penalty to Odisha FC in the 52nd minute. The veteran marksman confidently converted the penalty to complete his hat-trick and extend the lead to two goals.

Both coaches opted for a couple of substitutions with different intentions. In the 69th minute, the Juggernauts brought on Paul Ramfangzauva and Aniket Jadhav for Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Princeton Rebello. The Kerala side also made a change, with Noufal Jr and Samuel Mensah coming on for Sreekuttan VS and Abdul Hakku in the 72nd minute.

Despite Gokulam Kerala's efforts to get back into the game, they struggled to create clear-cut chances. Sergio Mendigutxia had a chance to score from a Zaman cross in the 85th minute, but his header went off target.

In the end, Diego Mauricio's hat-trick proving to be the difference between the two sides. The Kalinga Warriors will now get a direct entry into the AFC Cup 2023-24 next season and represent the country in the continent's second-tier club competition.

