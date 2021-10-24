Hero ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC name Vinit Rai, Victor Mongil and Hector Rodas as captains 

Odisha FC have named the trio of Vinit Rai, Victor Mongil and Hector Rodas as the club's captains for the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The three players were voted to the position by the rest of the squad.

According to Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez, every player and staff member had to put three names on a paper and drop it into a box. They had to suggest at least one Indian player along with the foreign ones.

The development was reported earlier today via a statement on Odisha FC's website. Speaking about the selection of Rai, Mongil and Rodas, Ramirez said:

"Vinit is a player with a lot of experience in the Hero ISL. He is also respected by all the players. He can help us in bringing together all the players and ensure a good season. Victor is an example in the team, hardworking with a good attitude, and with experience of winning the Hero ISL title."

He added:

"Hector is a natural leader, and has a lot of experience in top leagues in Europe, and can help the team and his teammates a lot."

The three captains also spoke about being selected into the position, thanking their teammates for the trust placed on them. Vinit Rai was quoted as saying:

"I really want to thank all the boys who have voted for me and shown trust in me. I am so grateful to get chosen amongst the three captains. I am really happy and excited for the season. This is a new season with a new coach and new faces in the team. The most important thing is to work hard and put in effort."

Rai, who has played 62 matches for Odisha FC and scored one goal from defensive midfield, added:

"I strongly believe that we will do something big and fight for the title this season. Our job is to work hard and rest with God’s blessings nothing is impossible."

"I am sure that together we will form a great family" - Newly elected Odisha FC captain Hector Rodas

Hector Rodas also spoke after being elected one of the Juggernauts' three captains for the 2021-22 ISL season. Rodas, who has played for the likes of Real Betis, Levante and Cordoba in the first and second tiers of Spanish football, joined Odisha FC a few months earlier. He said:

"It’s a pride and a responsibility for me. My teammates trust me, and I am here to help them in any way I can. I will share my experience in football so that they continue to grow as players."

He added:

"My level of presence, commitment, demand and competence will be maximum. I am sure that together we will form a great family."

Odisha FC's third captain Victor Mongil also revealed he was extremely happy to be selected by his teammates. Mongil went on to add that he and the team have very 'ambitious goals' heading into the new season.

"I am very happy to be one of the captains of the team. I want to thank my teammates for giving me this responsibility to defend the values of the club and the squad, both on the field and outside, and lead by example."

He added:

"We have a very exciting year, with very ambitious goals, and we will do everything possible to achieve them."

Also Read

Mongil joined Odisha FC earlier this year around the same time his compatriot and captain Rodas arrived at the club. The 29-year-old has plenty of experience, having played for Alcoyano and Atletico Madrid B in Spain and for Georgian top-flight team Dinamo Tbilisi.

Edited by Bhargav