Hero IWL groupings announced; Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC in Group A

The groupings for the 2023 edition of the Hero Indian Women's League (IWL) were announced on Thursday (March 30).

The draw was held at the Football House in New Delhi and was conducted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran. The 50-year-old spoke in great detail about the tournament and ensured that this year’s competition is a precursor to a much more competitive league that will come into effect in the next campaign.

“This season of the Hero IWL is like a qualification competition of a more competitive league that will come into effect in the next campaign," he said.

“My best wishes to all the 16 teams, who will be part of the Hero IWL. We had a meeting with several clubs and all efforts have been made to create a holistic situation for the development and rapid growth of Indian women’s football,” Prabhakaran added.

The Hero IWL will kick off on April 25 later this year. Unlike the 2022 edition, which had just 12 teams, the 2022-23 season of the country's top-tier women’s league will have 16 teams split into two groups.

The top four teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, consisting of quarterfinals, semi-finals, and ultimately the grand final. The top eight teams will also get direct slots in next season’s Hero IWL, which will be played on a home-and-away basis.

Full Groupings of Hero IWL 2022-23 season

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC are clubbed in Group A alongside East Bengal FC, who are making their debut in the IWL. Sports Odisha are another experienced side in the first group.

Meanwhile, Group B is stacked with the likes of former champions Sethu FC and the heavyweights Odisha FC.

Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Mata Rukmani FC, HOPS FC, Misaka United FC, Kahaani FC, East Bengal FC, Sports Odisha, and Mumbai Knights FC.

Group B: Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Celtic Queens FC, Eastern Sporting Union, CRPF FC, Churchill Brothers FCG, Lords FA Kochi, and Odisha FC.

