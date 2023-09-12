Hero Motocorp pulls out of ISL and Indian football sponsorship - Reports

Various reports have suggested that automobile behemoth Hero Motocorp have pulled out of the Indian Super League (ISL) sponsorship this season. With less than 10 days left for the premier football league of the country to start, this news will come as a huge shock for everyone involved.

It also leaves the custodians of the game with an uphill task to look for new sponsors. Sportskeeda has learnt that this move includes Hero's pulling out of various other tournaments conducted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

As is suspected, this includes the I-League as well as the Indian Women's League (IWL). The I-League is the second tier of the professional football structure in India at the moment, and its champions win direct promotion into the Indian Super League.

Punjab FC, who won the I-League in 2022-23, have been promoted to the ISL for the upcoming season. The IWL is the premier football league for women in India.

Its first season was played in 2016-17, three years after the ISL was conceived and two years after its first season was played. Gokulam Kerala are the defending champions of the IWL.

Hero Motocorp had sponsored Indian football for over 10 years

Hero Motocorp, headed by Pawan Munjal and based in New Delhi, have sponsored Indian football and its various tournaments for well over 10 years now. They have been the title sponsors of both the Indian Super League and the I-League, especially of the former, since its inception.

However, the scooter and bike manufacturers have opted to leave ahead of the 10th edition of the marquee event. This will leave a huge void in Indian football.

AIFF and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), who are responsible for the smooth organisation of the ISL, will have to undertake discussions as to who can replace Hero Motocorp as its title sponsor.

However, Sportskeeda has learnt that the Federation and its commercial partner have already zeroed in on a few organisations that can fill the vacuum created by Hero Motocorp. One can expect an announcement regarding the same in a few days.