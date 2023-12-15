"Hopefully, we will be able to change our fortunes" - Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto ahead of clash with Odisha FC | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC travel to Bhubaneswar to take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

The Nawabs have had a horrid start to the season and languish at the bottom of the league table with just four points to their name.

However, they come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC last Sunday, and that is bound to give them some confidence.

Head coach Thangboi Singto, speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the game, spoke of how important that point was for the club.

"Coming back from the Northeast, it was a bit of a hard-fought point. It gave us a feeling of goodness. Had we lost that game, it would have been quite difficult for us. I don't know how we would have responded in training. It was not easy - Northeast played really well," said Singto.

"As always, a big salute to the players and the staff as they are all giving their best. They are working hard regarding what we need for training and preparation and also in terms of what we want to achieve going forward," he added.

"Lingering at the bottom of the table is not desirable at all. The fans want us to progress. We have tried our best in the training pitch. Odisha FC is a tough team, yes, but we are going ahead with our heads high and hopefully, we will be able to change our fortunes."

"Odisha have a very experienced coach" - Thangboi Singto

Singto also congratulated Odisha FC for representing India at the AFC Cup. He acknowledged the fact that the Juggernauts are in a good vein of form and will be quite difficult to tackle. They have also just been crowned the AFC Cup South Zone champions.

However, Hyderabad have devised a plan of their own and will stick to it without getting too distracted. The Nawabs, who play a lot of possession-based football, will be tested to their core on Sunday.

"Odisha have a very experienced coach. He has done very well in Indian football. If you see the players - the foreigners are really good and experienced in the ISL. The Indian squad too is really good. I offer my congratulations to them as they represented our country in the AFC Cup, but as we now go to play them, I know it will be a good challenge, but our players want to do well against the best. I believe we are ready," said Singto.

The coach was also questioned as to whether Hyderabad's familiarity with the Kalinga Stadium, owing to the home game they played against Mohun Bagan, will work in their favour.

As always, he chose to respect the opposition and give credit where it was due.

"In terms of the quality of the pitches, all the grounds in the ISL are really good, but the experience of having played there already will help us. But, remember that Odisha are playing at home. Every player in the squad here in Hyderabad is here for a reason, and that is because they are good enough. Anybody who starts, or anybody who comes off the bench will give his best and want to take the club higher up the table," he added.

Apart from Anuj Kumar and Aaren D'Silva, Singto said that everyone is fit and available for Sunday.

A lot of the youngsters have impressed him, he said, and he wants them to do well for themselves and ultimately for the club. The game will kick-off at 8 p.m. on Sunday and can be streamed on Jio Cinema.