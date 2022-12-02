"How we can exploit the situation is very important" - Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric on Hyderbad FC's poor form ahead of ISL 2022-23 showdown

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric believes his team need to execute their plans perfectly to ensure they beat Hyderabad FC. The two teams will meet at the 'Marina Arena' for an ISL 2022-23 encounter on Saturday, December 3.

Reigning ISL champions Hyderabad will enter this game on the back of successive 1-0 defeats against Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. The Nizams began the season with five wins and a draw, but have looked a shadow of themselves recently. Despite that, they sit second in the ISL 2022-23 standings.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Brdaric was questioned by Sportskeeda about his thoughts on Manolo Marquez's team. He responded:

"Everything that you said - reigning champions, experienced team, experienced coach and good human. Yes, they are struggling and we recognize that, but we never underestimate our opponents."

The Chennaiyin boss added:

"How we can exploit the situation is very important. We know everything about Hyderabad. We have a plan for tomorrow and we want to execute it in the best way."

The Marina Machans themselves enter this game on the back of a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat against Odisha FC. They have been extremely inconsistent, winning twice and losing thrice in their last five matches, and are seventh in the standings.

Brdaric expressed his frustration with the result against Odisha, saying:

"When we lose points like we did against Odisha, it hurts. I was very, very frustrated after last match because we didn't learn from our mistakes in the past. The players have to memorize and understand [what we do on the training field]."

He added, however, that the team is working on resolving their inconsistencies and believes the match on Saturday presents an opportunity to display it:

"We are working to understand why we are so unpredictable on both sides. We have to understand to take out the maximum of the opportunities we have and tomorrow is an opportunity. We have opponents who want to go for the championship.

"We know about the importance of the match and on the pitch, we have to understand our processes, be professional and have a strong mindset.

"The atmosphere is generally very good and it will be much better when we get better results and develop in the right way."

Brdaric also issued a couple of injury updates. Chennaiyin skipper Anirudh Thapa and young star Jiteshwor Singh are doubtful for the clash. Narayan Das is set to miss his fourth successive game, but was revealed to be in an 'advanced' position to make his return.

The Chennaiyin coach also indicated that an Indian centre-back could start against Hyderabad. So far, Brdaric has largely relied on foreign recruits Vafa Hakhamaneshi and Fallou Diagne, with midfielder Julius Duker also operating in defense once.

The Marina Machans have two young Indian central defenders in Sajid Dhot and Gurmukh Singh. Both players have made one substitute appearance each so far in the ISL this season.

"We didn't blame anyone" - Chennaiyin FC forward Prasanth Karuthadathkuni opens up on Odisha FC defeat

Summer signing Prasanth Karuthadathkuni was also present at Chennaiyin FC's pre-match press conference ahead of the contest against Hyderabad FC.

The forward started the team's previous match against Odisha FC, conceding the penalty that led to the Juggernauts' second goal in the 49th minute.

The Marina Machans then rallied back to level things up at 2-2 in injury-time. However, Nandhakumar Sekar's goal with one of the final kicks of the game gave Odisha all three points.

When questioned by Sportskeeda about the conversations in the dressing room following the defeat, Prasanth replied:

"We were all upset. We were 2-0 down and we scored two but then we conceded. But we didn't blame anyone. We came here and we analyzed what mistakes we made. It's happened, the past is the past.

"Last week, we worked really hard for tomorrow's match. We forgot [about the defeat], but we still learnt something and we encourage each other."

The winger has been a fixture in Chennaiyin's starting XI this season, scoring one goal in 482 minutes of action across seven ISL 2022-23 matches.

