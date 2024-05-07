How many times have Mumbai City FC won the ISL? 

Mumbai City FC won the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 title after beating Mohun Bagan FC 3-1 in a thrilling final at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, May 4. It is the second time they got their hands on the trophy after emerging victorious back in the 2020-21 edition of the tournament when they defeated Mohun Bagan FC 2-1 in the final at the Fatorda Stadium.

Out of 190 matches so far in the ISL, Mumbai City FC have won 92 times with a win percentage of 48.41. They lost 55 games, while 43 matches ended in draws.

Both Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC have won two titles apiece. ATK Football Club happens to be the most successful team in ISL history with three titles in 2014, 2016, and 2019-20.

Mumbai City dominated Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL 2023-24 final

The final did not start on the best of notes for Mumbai City FC as they found themselves 0-1 down at the end of the first half. Jason Cummings scored in the 44th minute to give Mohun Bagan a crucial 1-0 lead. However, the tables turned in the second half.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz gave Mumbai City FC a much-needed breather after scoring the equalizing goal in the 53rd minute. Before the start of the last 10 minutes in the stipulated 90 minutes of the match, it seemed that the match would go right down to the wire.

However, Mumbai City FC upped their game and made sure that they hammered their opponents. Striker Bipin Singh Thounaojam scored in the 81st minute to give Mumbai a 2-1 lead. From there on, Mohun Bagan failed to make a comeback.

Jakub Vojtus scored the third and final goal in the 97th minute as Mumbai City FC won their second ISL title.