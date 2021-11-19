"Hugo Boumous is too good for the league" - Fans erupt on Twitter as ATK Mohun Bagan wins ISL 2021/22 season opener

ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC faced off in Match 1 of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Former Mumbai City & FC Goa player Hugo Boumous helped the Mariners get off to a flying start. He scored a goal in the 2nd minute of the game.

However, Ivan Vukomanović's key player Sahal Abdul Samad put one into the back of the net in the 24th minute to draw level for the Blasters.

Soon, a small error by Kerala Blasters goalie Albino Gomes saw the referee award a penalty to ATK Mohun Bagan. Fijian striker Roy Krishna made no mistake as he converted the penalty with ease to help his side take the lead in the match. Last season's runner-up doubled the lead thanks to Hugo Boumous' second goal of the match.

The score read ATK Mohun Bagan 3 - 1 Kerala Blasters FC during half-time.

The Antonio Habas-coached side proved their mettle as title contenders this season after scoring their fourth goal of the match in the 50th minute. Roy Krishna gets into the box and then passed it to his right to Liston Colaco. The young forward curled it into the far post to make it 4-1. Albino Gomes had no chance to get there and save the goal.

Both sides kept creating chances, but neither of them managed to convert it to a goal for sometime. The Blasters managed to put one into the back of the net in the 69th minute to ensure they stayed alive in the game.

Kerala Blasters FC made three changes during the last 15 minutes of the game, hoping that a fresh pair of legs would make some difference. However, the gamble did not work out as the match ended 4-2 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Twitter reacts to Hugo Boumous' performance for ATK Mohun Bagan

Here are some reactions from today's match. Fans hailed the impact of Hugo Boumous.

RK |#MumbaiCity @who_me7784 Hugo boumous single handedly owning entire kbfc defence lmfaoo #ISL Hugo boumous single handedly owning entire kbfc defence lmfaoo #ISL

VIGNESH @Vignesh_FCB

#ISL Hugo Boumous is too good for the league..!! Hugo Boumous is too good for the league..!!#ISL

Samrat Chakraborty @dahnumber7

#ISL

#ATKMBKBFC Instant impact from 'just another player' in the ATKMB set up - Hugo Boumous - as Habas would suggest Instant impact from 'just another player' in the ATKMB set up - Hugo Boumous - as Habas would suggest #ISL#ATKMBKBFC

Anirudh @AnirudhMenon89 Yeah, this is Hugo Boumous' league. What a goal. Makes it look way too easy. Yeah, this is Hugo Boumous' league. What a goal. Makes it look way too easy.

Lelouch Ferns ⚡ @FernsLelouch Hugo boumous is inevitable,what a pass Hugo boumous is inevitable,what a pass

Anirudh @AnirudhMenon89 Hugo Boumous takes 2 minutes to do what he does. Hugo Boumous takes 2 minutes to do what he does.

. @sanket7262 Hugo Boumous off the mark already Hugo Boumous off the mark already

Edited by Diptanil Roy