Hugo Boumous strikes twice as ATK Mohun Bagan sink Kerala Blasters 4-2 in ISL 2021-22 opener

ATK Mohun Bagan began their ISL 2021-22 campaign with a thumping 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters on Friday. Mohun Bagan entered the match as favorites, but the manner in which they went about their business was quite unexpected.

It took all but two minutes for the Mariners to get the ball rolling. New arrival Hugo Boumous swung in a dangerous ball from the left-hand side which evaded everybody and found the back of the net.

Kerala Blasters appealed against Roy Krishna, who was offside and attempted to head Boumous' pass-turned-shot. However, the goal stood as Krishna hadn't touched the ball.

Indian forward Manvir Singh should have put ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 up in the 14th minute, but placed his header from a corner over the bar. They were made to pay shortly afterwards as Sahal Abdul Samad half-volleyed in an equalizer for Kerala Blasters in the 24th minute.

But the Tuskers played themselves into trouble soon enough. A cheap giveaway saw Krishna lay the ball off for Boumous and charge into the box for the return.

The forward received the ball and dribbled past Albino Gomes in goal. The Kerala Blasters custodian fouled Krishna, giving the Mariners the first penalty of the new ISL season.

The Fiji international stepped up and sent Gomes the wrong way to put ATK Mohun Bagan back in front just three minutes after the Blasters had equalized. Krishna received another golden opportunity just five minutes later but ballooned his volley over from close range.

But this time the Mariners weren't made to pay for the miss as the Kerala Blasters gifted them another goal. Centre-back Bijoy Verghese could not deal with a routine aerial ball and let it run past him. Boumous instantly latched onto it and charged into the box, leaving Verghese on the floor. He then slotted the ball into the net through Gomes' legs from an acute angle.

The teams went into half-time at 3-1 and the Tuskers had nobody but themselves to blame in their ISL 2021-22 opener.

Liston Colaco stunner seals ATK Mohun Bagan victory in ISL 2021-22 opener despite Jorge Diaz's goal on Kerala Blasters debut

Liston Colaco celebrates after scoring ATK Mohun Bagan's fourth goal against Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2021-22 opener.

The early stages of the second half saw ATK Mohun Bagan keep hold of the ball as they limited the Kerala Blasters' chances. Five minutes into the second period, the Mariners extended their advantage to three via a stunning goal.

Boumous was heavily involved once again, sending a cross from the right into the path of Joni Kauko. Kauko slightly miscontrolled the ball but it somehow found its way to Krishna, who laid it off for Liston Colaco.

Colaco took a touch and bent one into the top-right corner. 4-1 and the ISL opener looked done and dusted with 40 minutes still left to play.

ATK Mohun Bagan's superiority on the night almost brought them a fifth goal when Krishna raced through on goal. Gomes saved his shot well and Manvir Singh's strike on the rebound hit the crossbar.

To the Kerala Blasters' credit, they did pull a goal back in the 69th minute. Some smooth interplay on the edge of the box saw Adrian Luna send ISL debutant Jorge Diaz through on goal. Diaz slid in and lifted the ball over Amrinder Singh in the ATK Mohun Bagan goal to get the Blasters to within two goals.

The Argentine's goal would ultimately prove to be just a consolation as the Mariners opened their ISL 2021-22 campaign with a deserved victory. ATK Mohun Bagan will now approach their match against SC East Bengal on November 27 with a spring in their step.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Blasters will hope to get their first points of ISL 2021-22 when they take on NorthEast United FC on November 25.

Edited by Arvind Sriram