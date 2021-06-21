ISL: Hyderabad FC sign promising Goan striker - reports

Hyderabad FC have snapped up Goan striker Aaren D'Silva on a free transfer. According to reports, the young forward has signed a three-year contract with the Telangana-based club.

D'Silva has been an impressive player since he joined the SESA Football Academy at a very young age, where he trained for four years. The 23-year-old hails from a family of athletes and earned the chance to prove his mettle very early in his career when he was given the opportunity to play for Dempo SC in the U19 I-League.

He also featured for the Santa Cruz club of Cavellosim during the 2016-17 season of the Goa Pro League. D'Silva finally got his place on the adults' table when he was picked up by ISL side FC Goa in 2017. It was in the same year that he impressed with his state-side as well, helping Goa reach the final of the Santosh trophy.

He trained with FC Goa's development team for three years before being promoted to the first team last season. Although he was unable to feature for them, D'Silva regularly trained with first-team players.

Hyderabad FC's youth-oriented team is a perfect fit for Aaren D'Silva

He also featured for the Goan side in the second division (I-League) and scored 10 goals in 19 games. His impressive scoring return supplemented his steady rise to the top. This led Hyderabad FC to make a move for the striker in the off-season.

Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez is building a young team in Telangana. They played some exciting football last season to finish fifth and missed out on a knockout spot by just two points.

Adding young, energetic players like Aaren D'Silva will only enliven the squad. The Goan striker has penned a three-year deal with Hyderabad FC and will be part of Manuel Marquez's side until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

“I am really excited to be a part of Hyderabad FC. I have already spoken to the coaches and that makes me even more excited. I want to be a part of the squad and work hard to make a name for myself at HFC,” said D'Silva.

After failing to make the starting XI despite joining the first-team squad at FC Goa, D'Silva is keen to prove his mettle at his new club. He hopes the club will help him take the next step in what has been a promising career. The 23-year-old has always been an industrious forward and fans of Hyderabad FC can expect more than a 100% effort from the Goan footballer every time he plays.

“I hope to give my best for the club (Hyderabad FC) and make the fans proud,” he added.

