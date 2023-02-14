Manolo Maruqez’s resolute Hyderabad FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan by a goal to nil at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday, February 14.

Both sides were safe in possession in the early minutes as they battled hard in midfield. The Mariners were direct, with Liston Colaco and Dimitri Petratos making runs behind the defense.

ATK Mohun Bagan grew into the game and began finding space in midfield, but once again struggled in the final third, often due to poor pass selection. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, were sloppy with the ball and their best chances came from set pieces. The tightly contested half ended with a scoreline of 0-0.

Manolo Marquez’s half time team talk appeared to have fired up the hosts as they began probing forward with more regularity. However, the Mariners’ defense sniffed out any danger in their own box.

The game shifted into an end-to-end affair in the last quarter, but Bartholomew Ogbeche ultimately made all the difference. With just five minutes left on the clock, the Nigerian’s effort from the edge of the box found the bottom corner which sealed all three points for Hyderabad FC.

The Nizams have guaranteed a second-place finish with the victory and on that note, let’s take a look at how they fared against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Hyderabad FC Player ratings

Gurmeet Singh: 7.5/10

Singh made a couple of smart saves early in the game. He wasn’t tested often in the second half, but expertly parried away Dimitri Petratos’ shot in the 80th minute to keep the scores level.

Nikhil Poojari: 7/10

Poojari was caught out of position a few times and pinned back in the first half. He kept Manvir Singh under wraps but failed to create chances going forward.

Chinglensana Singh [8.5/10]

Sana Singh returned to the lineup and showed his class from the off. He made 10 recoveries in what was another excellent showing.

Odei Onaindia [8/10]

Onaindia tracked Petratos well and showed good positional awareness yet again. He was also largely comfortable with the ball and defended his box well when called upon.

Akash Mishra [7.5/10]

Mishra returned after suspension and made some overlapping runs to create space for Halicharan Narzary. Like most of his teammates, he improved in the second half and covered Asish Rai’s dangerous runs from the right flank.

Hitesh Sharma [6/10]

Sharma made some sloppy passes in the first half, but was strong defensively. He was substituted at the start of the second half.

Borja Herrera [8.5/10]

Herrera struggled to make an impact from left central midfield and did not stand out in the first half. But the arrival of Sahil Tavora gave him freedom and he certainly utilized it in the second half. He created three chances in the game and also provided the assist for Hyderabad FC's goal.

Mohammad Yasir [6/10]

Yasir had an early shot parried away by Vishal Kaith, but ATK Mohun Bagan doubled up on him and neutralized his threat. A rather quiet night for the winger.

Halicharan Narzary [6.5/10]

Narzary was closed down quickly when he had the ball. He also did not support his full-back defensively as Asish Rai was allowed to make runs on the right flank. However, he improved in the second half and delivered some dangerous crosses into the box.

Joel Chianese [6/10]

Chianese was largely anonymous in the game and failed to dictate things like he usually does for Hyderabad FC. A forgettable night for the Australian.

Javier Siverio [6/10]

Siverio did not get the service he would have expected and was eventually substituted for Ogbeche in the 79th minute.

Substitutes

Sahil Tavora [7.5/10]

Replaced Hitesh Sharma for the second half and like in Hyderabad FC's last game against Odisha FC, he had a positive impact. Tavora drove his team forward and allowed Borja Herrera to make forward runs.

Rohit Danu [7/10]

Danu added energy and pace to a side that lacked quality. He made some intelligent runs in his cameo.

Bartholomew Ogbeche [9/10]

Ogbeche was once again Hyderabad FC’s savior. Marquez surprisingly named him on the bench, but he showed his quality with a superbly taken goal. Talk about instant impact!

Abdul Rabeeh [N/A]

Arrived with just a few minutes left on the clock and did not have time to make an impact.

