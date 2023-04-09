Hyderabad FC 2-1 Aizawl FC: Player ratings for the Nizams as Abdul Rabeeh and Joel Chianese impress | Hero Super Cup 2023

Hyderabad FC defeated Aizawl FC 2-1 in the opening Group B fixture of the Hero Super Cup 2023 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Sunday, April 9.

From the first whistle, the Nizams appeared to be in command. Abdul Rabeeh and Joel Chianese were both heavily involved, with the Australian having the game's first chance.

His free-kick hit the wall and the rebound fell kindly to Sahil Tavora. The midfielder unleashed a powerful volley from the edge of the box, but it was parried away by Aizawl's custodian Vanlal Hritapuia.

Hyderabad continued to look threatening and took the lead in the 10th minute. Rabeeh’s marauding run down the right flank caused all sorts of problems for Aizawl. Following a couple of passes, Borja Herrera’s effort was saved by Hritapuia, but Chianese found the back of the net on the rebound.

Following the goal, Manolo Marquez’s side found their rhythm and created chances regularly for the remainder of the half. However, they failed to convert those and went into the break with a narrow 1-0 lead.

The Nizmas came out with the same intent and extended their lead just four minutes into the second half. Aaren D’Silva was tripped in the penalty box and Joao Victor converted the resulting spot-kick to make it 2-0.

Aizawl FC struggled to get into the game and failed to create anything of significance following Victor's strike. Hyderabad, meanwhile, slowed the tempo down and despite a late goal by Aizawl's Ivan Veras, the Indian Super League side comfortably secured a victory against the I-League outfit.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the Nizams fared against Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC player ratings

Anuj Kumar - 7/10

Anuj was called into action early in the game and he responded well with an admirable save to keep Aizawl at bay. He was also quick to rush from the goalline to deny the opposition striker in the second half, but didn't have much to do otherwise.

The youngster will likely be disappointed to have not gotten a cleansheet from this game.

Reagan Singh - 7.5/10

Reagan constantly found space to drive with the ball and used it well. He was also solid defensively, limiting Aizawl’s progression on the right flank with his work-rate and understanding of the game.

Odei Onaindia - 7/10

Onaindia was brilliant, as always, after picking up from where he left off in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. He marshaled his defense, while also constantly making line-breaking passes and progressing the ball from the back in yet another astute display.

Chinglensana Singh - 7.5/10

Sana Singh continues to grow from strength to strength, putting in another solid display for Hyderabad FC against Aizawl FC. He bailed his side out on a couple of occasions and his defending in the penalty box stood out throughout the.

Manoj Mohammad - 6.5/10

Manoj was initially caught out of position on a couple of occasions, but he grew into the game. He linked up well with Halicharan Narzary, though neither could make much of an impact offensively.

Overall, apart from a couple of clumsy moments, Manoj largely did well both in and out of possession.

Borja Herrera - 7/10

Herrera was given the license to advance into the final third on a consistent basis and made several line-breaking passes to find his teammates in dangerous areas. He also had a couple of opportunities to get on the scoresheet but goalkeeper Hritapuia stood in his way.

Herrera was surprisingly taken off after the first half.

Sahil Tavora - 8/10

Tavora was tidy in possession and showed his usual grit and determination without the ball. He was everywhere in the midfield and started several of Hyderabad’s attacking moves in both halves.

Abdul Rabeeh - 9/10

Rabeeh was outstanding from the first whistle as his pace posed huge problems for Aizawl FC.

He wriggled past three players and created the first goal with a quality cross. The youngster continued his fine form in the second half, creating two more chances for his side.

Overall, it was a superb performance by the winger, which helped Hyderabad secure all three points.

Halicharan Narzary - 7/10

Narzary struggled to get into the game initially, but his confidence began growing after the first quarter of the contest. He created a couple of chances and almost scored a goal as well.

The winger was hooked off around the hour mark after a solid display.

Joel Chianese - 8.5/10

Chianese’s ability to find spaces in and around the box was on display on Sunday. Additionally, his close control in tight areas was solid and he was in the right place at the right time to open the scoring in the first half.

Following another quality performance, the Aussie was replaced by Lalchugnunga Chhangte in the 75th minute.

Aaren D’Silva - 7.5/10

D’Silva looked unflustered by the occasion and was promising. His hold-up play was top-notch, and he also repeatedly brought his teammates into play. Furthermore, the Hyderabad winger's movement in the six-yard box won his side a penalty in the second half, which Victor converted to seal the win.

Substitutes

Joao Victor - 7/10

Victor replaced Herrera at halftime and brought composure in the middle of the park. He expertly tucked away a penalty in the second half to double his side’s lead and put them on the path to victory.

Javier Siverio - 6/10

Siverio was a physical presence up front but lacked service upfront until the 87th minute. On that occasion, he leapt the highest and headed the ball towards the side of the goal, but keeper Hritapuia denied him.

Rohit Danu - 6/10

Danu added energy on the left flank but was let down by his final delivery. He created one chance and looked resourceful with the ball during his time on the pitch.

Lalchungnunga Chhangte - 7/10

Chhangte looked lively when he came on and his quick burst of acceleration provided an out-ball for Hyderabad FC in the closing stages. He also had a chance to score, but his effort was poor and did not test the goalkeeper.

Poll : 0 votes