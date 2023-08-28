Hyderabad FC add more firepower to their attack, sign Felipe Amorim on one-year deal

Making full use of the lifting of the dual transfer registration bans imposed on them, Hyderabad FC announced the signing of Felipe Amorim for the forthcoming season on Monday (August 28).

The 32-year-old will become the fourth foreign acquisition for the club this season, after Jonathan Moya, Joe Knowles and Petteri Pennanen. Sportskeeda had been the first to break the news of Amorim's imminent arrival to Hyderabad.

The Brazilian forward, who can play as a left-winger, is known for his pace and wily nature on the flanks. He will operate with Mohammad Yasir on wings and offer speed and guile to the Yellow and Black Brigade.

Amorim arrives in Hyderabad from Thai side Chiangrai United, where he spent the last couple of seasons, scoring 12 goals in 64 appearances in that time, Born in Brasilia, Amorim has also turned up for Brazilian biggies such as Fluminense, Goias and America Mineiro in the past.

After completing the formalities for the Nawabs, Amorim said:

“I am very happy to sign for Hyderabad FC. My aim is to bring success to this club and I am excited to be playing in the Indian Super League.”

He added:

“I want to pass on my experience to the younger players at the club. I also want that experience to be an example to all my teammates and hopefully, we can work hard as a team in the upcoming season.”

Felipe Amorim will add a lot of quality to the Nawabs' frontline

Amorim, who has about a decade's experience in professional football behind him, will add a lot of quality to Hyderabad's attacking line. He is expected to start alongside Jonathan Moya and Mohammad Yasir in the front three.

Amorim's shooting skills have often helped him in dire situations and Hyderabad will be keen on making good use of them. New manager Thangboi Singto will be extremely pleased to have Amorim in the ranks, given the sort of variety that he adds to the squad.

With the Yellow and Black Brigade's chances in the Durand Cup being ruined due to the transfer registration bans imposed on them, they will be hoping to start the ISL season, which is slated to begin in late September, with aplomb.