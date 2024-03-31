Hyderabad FC amply prepared for Mumbai City challenge | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC prepare to host table-toppers and defending premiers Mumbai City FC in a thrilling clash in the Indian Super League at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday, 1 April.

The Nawabs come into this game fresh on the back of their first win this season over Chennaiyin FC on March 9, while the Islanders had beaten NorthEast United in their last game before the international break.

Hyderabad FC's assistant coach Shameel Chembakath.

Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath, stepping in for head coach Thangboi Singto, who is down with a sore throat, addressed the media on Sunday and shed light on his team's preparations.

"We have prepared well for this game and know the kind of challenges that Mumbai City will throw our way. It is not going to be an easy task, but I believe that our attackers can pierce through if we maintain our shape and consistency. We need to play a lot of good balls in the final third," said Chembakath.

"They are a big team - they have a lot of national team players along with foreigners who have proved themselves in the ISL over the years. Still, I feel that we have prepared well for this encounter. If we stick to our strengths, we will be able to create spaces and attack whenever the opportunity arises," he added.

"We have seen these boys from the time they were in the Reserves and want them to flourish" - Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath

Chembakath (right) is known to be extremely hardworking.

Hyderabad restricted the Islanders to a 1-1 stalemate when these two teams last met at the Mumbai Football Arena back in October, and will take heart from that encounter.

The Islanders, however, will not give an inch to them on Monday and will want to cement their grasp upon the ISL Shield, which they are hell-bent upon retaining this season.

The Nawabs, who picked up their first three points of the season before the international break, used it to good advantage to regroup and train extensively.

"I don't think that the break affected our momentum at all. Yes, the international break came after the win over Chennaiyin FC but we have been preparing well over the last ten days or so. Mumbai City will come hard at us, but we know that if we absorb the pressure, we can stand tall and challenge them. We are confident in our own abilities," said Chembakath.

Chembakath was asked if he found it challenging to deal with the exodus of most senior Hyderabad players in the winter transfer window and how he managed to keep his morale high despite the disappointing results all season.

"It was challenging, yes, but what helped all of us in the coaching staff is that the young players were willing to listen to whatever we told them. They want to improve their game and we are here to help them. This is what drives all of us in the backroom staff. We have seen these boys from the time they were in the Reserves and want them to flourish," he signed off.

Hyderabad are placed right at the bottom of the ISL table and will remain there till the end of the season.