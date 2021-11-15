ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC announces 26-member squad ahead of their ISL 2021-22 campaign

Hyderabad FC had an exciting 2020-21 ISL campaign under head coach Manuel Marquez Roca. They are now looking forward to causing more damage this season. Earlier today, Hyderabad FC announced their squad for ISL 2021-22.

Hyderabad FC's Indian contingent

Hyderabad FC were one of those sides whose Indian players were almost as good as their foreigners. Liston Colaco, who has recently signed for ATK Mohun Bagan, played a huge role in their squad during the previous campaign.

Under the cross bar is Laxmikant Kattimani. He was a regular last season and is likely to repeat the role in the upcoming edition of the ISL. Manolo Marquez's backup options in goal will be Gurmeet Singh and Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

The Indian defenders for Hyderabad FC are Chinglesana Konsham, Nikhil Prabhu, Neem Dorjee Tamang, Akash Mishra, Pritam Sooraisam and Asish Rai.

Manolo Marquez's options in midfield are Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Nazary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Abdul Rabeeh and Mark Zothanpuia.

The players upfront are former Jamshedpur FC star Aniket Jadhav, who recently joined the squad, Aaren D'Silva and Rohit Danu.

The foreigners contingent in Hyderabad FC

At the back, Chinglesana Konsham will be partnered by Juanan Gonzalez. The latter joined Hyderabad FC this season after a decent spell at Bengaluru FC in ISL 2020-21.

Edu Garcia played a key role in Antonio Lopez Habas's plans until last season. He will be seen playing alongside Joao Victor, who bossed the midfield last season.

In attack, Hyderabad FC have brought in Bartholomew Ogbeche, who played a key role last season at Mumbai City FC under Sergio Lobera. He will be partnering with Joel Chianese and newly recruited Javier Sivero.

Hyderabad FC launches away kit for ISL 2021-22

The away kit of Hyderbad FC for ISL 2021-22

Hyderabad FC under the leadership of Manuel 'Manolo' Marquez Roca delivered some of the bravest performances in ISL 2020-21. Off the greens, the team representing the city of Nizams were doing the deeds and delivering the goods just like their boys on the field.

Yesterday Hyderabad FC announced their away kit for ISL 2021-22. Fans have taken to social media to praise the design and colors of their beloved team's jersey.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



A mix of 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗻 representing the city's vibrant culture along with 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱, for our rich history - here's a jersey for every Hyderabadi! 💪



#ThisIsOurGame #ShareTheGame 😍 𝓞𝓤𝓡 𝓐𝓦𝓐𝓨 𝓒𝓞𝓛𝓞𝓤𝓡𝓢!!!A mix of 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗻 representing the city's vibrant culture along with 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱, for our rich history - here's a jersey for every Hyderabadi! 💪 #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 😍 𝓞𝓤𝓡 𝓐𝓦𝓐𝓨 𝓒𝓞𝓛𝓞𝓤𝓡𝓢!!!A mix of 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗻 representing the city's vibrant culture along with 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱, for our rich history - here's a jersey for every Hyderabadi! 💪#ThisIsOurGame #ShareTheGame #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 https://t.co/lfJuqjKUiy

Hyderabad FC will look to kickstart their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Bozidar Bandovic's side Chennaiyin FC. The match will be held on November 23, 2021, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. Manolo Marquez's side will look forward to establishing themselves as a team to beat as the tournament progresses.

