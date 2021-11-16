ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC announce their captain for ISL 2021-22 campaign

Manuel Marquez Roca's Hyderabad FC will be keen to go into their upcoming ISL campaign in a bid to get their hands on a first-ever piece of silverware. Coming close to a play-off position but ultimately falling short was a cause of huge disappointment for everyone at the club.

Yet at Hyderabad FC, things are looking much more positive than in seasons prior, having put out brave performances and going toe to toe with their opponents.

The captains of Hyderabad FC for the ISL 2021-22 campaign

Earlier today, Hyderabad FC announced that the team will be led by midfield maestro Joao Victor. In the previous edition of the ISL, Aridane Santana wore the armband for the Hyderabadi outfit, with Joao Victor playing the role of deputy.

Joao Victor joined Hyderabad FC in their second season in the ISL and had an immediate impact on the team's performances under Manuel Marquez Roca. The midfielder has also penned a two-year extension until 2023 July.

Upon being named captain, Joao said:

“We had a really good captain in Aridane Santana last season and it is now my turn. But this will not change who I am, and I will still be the same teammate,”

Joao also believes that the work of a captain is much more than just wearing the armband. He feels that being a leader means ensuring that respect co-exists between him and his teammates, and that it is important to know how he can support them.

Joao Victor served as vice-captain at Hyderabad FC last season and will be followed by goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani and Bartholomew Ogbeche, who form the new leadership group at the club for the season ahead. The duo will be second and third captains respectively.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hyderabad FC will kickstart their ISL campaign against their southern neighbours Chennaiyin FC on November 23, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee