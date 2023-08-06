Hyderabad FC and Delhi FC share the spoils in an entertaining encounter | 2023 Durand Cup 

Hyderabad FC and Delhi FC shared the spoils in an entertaining Group E encounter of the 2023 Durand Cup on Sunday. Delhi took an early lead through Himanshu Jangra, but Hyderabad FC pulled a goal back in the second half, courtesy of Ramhlunchhunga's strike from an impossible angle.

The game was played in unfavorable weather, with pouring rain drenching the pitch and creating challenging playing conditions for the players.

Despite the struggles, Delhi FC managed to take a surprising lead in the fifth minute. Dhruv Sharma's impressive cross from the right flank seemed destined for Gurmeet Singh's grasp, but Jangra beat Hyderabad's goalkeeper and slotted the ball into the net.

The Nizmas, however, soon took control of the proceedings and began posing problems to Delhi’s defense. Just before the 30th-minute mark, Hyderabad FC got their first clear-cut chance from a corner situation. Ramhlunchhunga's delivery found an unmarked Aaren D' Silva, but the forward failed to convert his chance from close range.

Delhi were resolute defensively while maintaining a compact midfield, which limited the space and time for Hyderabad to operate. Additionally, they showed better adaptability to the conditions, utilizing long balls and the pace of their forwards more effectively than their opponents.

As the first half approached its end, Jangra almost doubled the lead for Delhi. The 19-year-old skillfully bypassed both Nim Dorjee and Chinglensana Singh before unleashing a powerful shot that tested Gurmeet. However, Hyderabad FC's custodian displayed great reflexes, making a fingertip save to deny the striker.

Despite dominating possession, the ISL side failed to register a single shot on target in the first half. The half ended with Delhi FC having a deserving 1-0 lead.

Hyderabad FC bounce back to level the proceedings

The rain stopped in the second half and the pitch gradually dried up, providing an opportunity for Hyderabad FC's technically adept and skillful players to display their abilities.

Delhi's vulnerability to set pieces became evident, and Hyderabad FC expertly capitalized on this weakness around the hour mark. Ramhlunchhunga's inswinging corner proved to be deceptive, catching everyone, including the goalkeeper, off guard, as the ball nestled into the back of the net.

While Hyderabad's Mohammad Yasir was pulling the strings from midfield, D’Silva made dangerous movements upfront, but he certainly struggled in the final third.

Following the equalizer, Delhi FC took control by gradually slowing down the tempo of the game and tactically breaking up play with well-timed fouls in the midfield. As a result, they effectively limited Hyderabad FC's chances to create opportunities.

Delhi FC head coach Yan Law will undoubtedly be satisfied with the performance, as his team was well-organized defensively and posed a constant threat on the counter. On the other hand, Conor Nestor will certainly feel that his side can perform better in the upcoming games.