Hyderabad FC face massive crisis three days before their season begins - Reports

In what will come as a big shocker to the supporters of Hyderabad FC, the news website The Bridge reveals that the champions of the 2021-22 ISL have been hit with a transfer registration ban. This happens just three days before their season begins with a clash against Delhi FC in the Durand Cup on Sunday, August 6.

The club was already hit with a transfer ban in February earlier this year owing to a complaint filed by former player Nestor Gordillo, who was a part of the side in the 2019-20 season. This ban has, since then, limited the club's ability to register new players into their squad.

In place since November 2022, the ban is in effect at least until they clear the dues of Gordillo. As of now, this does not seem to have been the case. To make matters worse for the Yellow and Black Brigade, another former player of theirs, who now plies his trade for a different club in the ISL, has filed a complaint with FIFA over the non-payment of salaries during his time at the club.

This aforementioned player is an overseas star whose dues were held back for at least three months during the dying stages of the 2022-23 season. Although former manager Manolo Marquez had implied this as one of the key reasons for his leaving the club, nothing has come out in the open until now.

Despite this limitation of theirs, Hyderabad FC have announced a lot of new signings in the ongoing transfer window which includes the likes of Vignesh Dakshinamoorthy, Jonathan Moya, Joe Knowles, Makan Chothe, and Petteri Pennanen among others.

Hyderabad FC can still find a way to make things work

The only caveat that can work in Hyderabad FC's favor is that they can resolve the issue if they clear the dues they owe to Gordillo. However, one of the sub-clauses mentions that the ban will stay in place for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods.

The club need to find a way to work their way around this situation although it is quite clear that they will be given the green signal if they clear Gordillo's dues.

With their first game of the season about to take place in three days' time at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati against Delhi FC in the Durand Cup, this distraction is what Hyderabad FC do not need at all.