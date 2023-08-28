Hyderabad FC free to register new players as transfer bans by FIFA and AIFF lifted

The transfer bans imposed on Hyderabad FC has been lifted by FIFA and the AIFF.

The bans were imposed upon the club owing to their inability to clear the dues they owed to two former players. While the ban imposed by FIFA was owing to a complaint made by Spanish midfielder Nestor Gordillo, the one imposed by AIFF was due to the same made by former India centre-back Adil Khan.

It is learnt that the club has now cleared the dues they owed to both these players, and are free to register their new transfers for the forthcoming season. While the AIFF gave the green signal to Hyderabad on 21 August, they were cleared by the game's governing body FIFA on 24 August.

Secretary General of AIFF Shaji Prabhakaran wrote to all state associations that:

"(The) national ban on the registration of new players has been lifted from Hyderabad Football Club"

Julien Deux, head of Judicial Bodies (Adjudicatory) at FIFA, wrote in an email to the club:

“We take note from the mentioned correspondence that the Creditor (Nestor Jesus Gordillo Benitez) has received the amounts due by the respondent, the club Hyderabad FC, in accordance with the decision passed by FIFA. As a consequence, we inform you that the present proceedings are closed and hence, the registration ban imposed has been lifted."

This news will delight the supporters and everyone associated with the club, given that they have only just celebrated the club's fourth anniversary on 27 August.

Hyderabad FC was formed on the same day in 2019, replacing the insolvent FC Pune City that year. The club went on to win the Indian Super League title in 2021-22, despite coming last in their debut season.

Hyderabad FC could not register any of their new players for the Durand Cup 2023

Hyderabad FC, who came second in their group in the ongoing Durand Cup, could not register either their new transfers or the players who had signed new contracts. This meant that the club had to compete with a young-looking side, with only the likes of Chinglensana Singh, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir and Gurmeet Singh among others making up the senior ranks.

They drew 1-1 against Delhi FC in their opening fixture, before losing to Chennaiyin FC 1-3. The Nawabs came back strongly to beat Tribhuvan Army 3-0 in their final group stage encounter thanks to an Aaren D'Silva hat-trick.

With the transfer registration ban now lifted, Hyderabad FC can register their new signings Jonathan Moya, Joe Knowles, Petteri Pennanen, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Makan Chothe among others. The Yellow and Black Brigade also have a few days time to make new signings before the transfer window closes on 31 August.