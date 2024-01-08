Hyderabad FC left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy sent on loan to Odisha FC in January transfer window

Hyderabad FC announced on their social media handles on Monday (January 8) that left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy has been sent on loan to Odisha FC for the rest of the 2023-24 season. This comes less than 24 hours before they are due to play East Bengal in their Kalinga Super Cup opener in Bhubaneswar.

Expand Tweet

The details of the loan deal have not been made public, although it is expected that the Juggernauts will pay a sizeable chunk of Dakshinamurthy's wages till the end of the season.

Dakshinamurthy, who Hyderabad FC signed on a four-year deal after paying a hefty transfer fee to Mumbai City FC last summer, found the going challenging in Yellow and Black.

He failed to nail down the spot vacated by Akash Mishra and was often overtaken by the likes of Manoj Mohammed and Mark Zothanpuia in the starting lineup. Dakshinamurthy started in just four matches in the Indian Super League this season and couldn't live up to the hype his signing had generated.

This loan move has been questioned by the club's well-wishers, but reading between the lines, it is not too hard to understand that it has been done to reduce the debt-ridden club's salary bills.

Although the Nawabs have not commented on the issue yet, Sportskeeda has learnt that several players have not been paid their wages for months. This was also the reason why Felipe Amorim, Oswaldo Alanis and Jonathan Moya left the club.

Dakshinamurthy's absence will provide opportunities to youngsters

On a positive note, Dakshinamurthy's loan move to the Juggernauts will free up space for head coach Thangboi Singto to work his magic with the players from the reserves.

The Manipuri tactician is known to bring the best out of young and unheralded players, and the supporters of the Yellow and Black can expect the same in the Super Cup.

Mark Zothanpuia, who did exceedingly well when he played as the left-wingback in a three-man defense for the Nawabs earlier this season, will be expected to don the same role on Tuesday (January 9).

Manoj Mohammed, who will turn up to play his former club, the Torchbearers, is also a good option in the ranks for Singto to use.