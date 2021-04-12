Joel Chianese to play for Perth Glory on a short-term deal after agreeing to one-year extension with Hyderabad FC

31-year-old Australian forward Joel Chianese has agreed to a one-year extension with Hyderabad FC. However, he will also play for A-League side Perth Glory on a short-term deal for the remainder of the season.

Joel Chianese had a stellar campaign with Hyderabad FC last season. After suffering an ankle injury against Bengaluru FC in the early stages of the season, Chianese, along with Lluis Sastre, missed a lot of games due to injuries.

Chianese returned in fine form and performed for his team when it mattered the most. In the 12 matches he played, he scored on three occasions and provided one assist.

The Australian forward was extremely comfortable with the ball and most of his contributions came through the flanks. He is also a versatile player with the ability to switch sides easily. With Liston Colaco leaving the club, Joel Chianese would be expected to lead Hyderabad FC's attack in next season's ISL.

You can read Hyderabad FC's official statement here.

Joel Chianese to return to Perth Glory for a second stint

Joel Chianese will return to Perth Glory for a second spell and is expected to start against Newcastle Jets on April 13th. He has made 87 appearances for the Australian side with 14 goals and 7 assists to his name.

"I’m really excited to be able to finish the season with Glory. I’ve had a great history at this club and I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the squad and staff to help us push towards the Finals again," said Joel Chianese on returning to the A-League.

Advertisement

Perth Glory coach Richard Garcia expressed his happiness on bringing Joel Chianese back to the club and said:

"We know all about Joel’s ability and what he brings to the side on and off the field, so it’s great to have him back at the club."

"His return increases the strength in depth and the level of experience within our squad which will be a major boost as our hectic schedule, including the five home games in 16 days, continues," added Garcia.

Joel's Back! 💜

The Premiership-winning forward has returned for the remainder of the @ALeague 2020/21 Season.

Click here for full details: https://t.co/x5bBXp4VEy#OneGlory pic.twitter.com/CFU953g8Gt — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) April 12, 2021