"Hyderabad FC are playing collectively as a team now" - Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis aware of the threat posed by hosts | ISL 2023-24

Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis is optimistic that the long break his side have had between their last game (against Jamshedpur FC on February 15) and their next (against Hyderabad FC) will help them be ready for any challenge that comes their way.

Speaking to the media on Monday, February 26, ahead of their away ISL game against the Nawabs at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday, Vergetis reaffirmed that he thought the break (of about 12 days) has helped his side.

"Our preparation has gone well, without many problems and injuries. We had time to prepare the team for this crucial and difficult game. I believe our players have understood what we want to execute, and hopefully, it will go our way," said Vergatis.

When asked about his thoughts on the young Hyderabad side they would face on Tuesday, February 27, the Greek said that he was highly impressed by them.

"Hyderabad are playing collectively as a team now. Not just individual players, but they are putting in a collective team effort. And this is better for them. They have some very good concepts and they have excellent team spirit. This is what I like a lot about them. As for us, we have everyone fit and available except (Khaimingtham) Lungdim, who is ruled out with an injury," he added.

"The last game was a bad result, but not a bad performance" - Staikos Vergetis

Vergetis also reaffirmed the fact that although they lost their previous game to Jamshedpur FC at home by a whopping 0-4 scoreline, his players did not perform too poorly, especially in the first half.

He reiterated that his wards have to make good decisions and focus on committing as few mistakes as they can on Tuesday because the young Nawabs can punish them without any second thoughts whatsoever.

"After the New Year came, the team has been going better and better. The last game was a bad result, but not a bad performance. We had a lot of chances but we did not finish the game. But the team functioned well, and we have to continue to work hard," said Vergetis.

"A big gap between games helps teams as we get time to prepare and work. We work on physical parameters and try to bring the team up to shape regarding what we want from them now. The break is a big help, for sure," he added.