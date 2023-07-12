Hyderabad FC rope in Costa Rica international Jonathan Moya | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC have acquired the services of Costa Rican striker Jonathan Moya. The 31-year-old arrives in India after a spell in South Korea and becomes the club’s first foreign addition of the summer.

Moya started his footballing career in San Jose with Costa Rican second-division club Deportivo Saprissa. Following a fruitful period on loan with first-division club Santos de Guapiles, Moya returned with Saprissa's first team, making a significant impact during his four-year tenure.

Subsequently, Moya embarked on a brief spell with Spanish club SD Huesca and later moved to Ukraine for a year. As he faced challenges in establishing himself abroad, Moya opted to return to Costa Rica in 2018, joining Deportiva Ajaluelense.

During his three-year stint, Moya proved instrumental to Deportiva Ajaluelense's success, contributing 38 goals in 99 appearances.

After a successful spell in Costa Rica, Moya moved to South Korea, joining FC Anyang in the K League 2. His time with Anyang also proved to be remarkable, as the forward notched an impressive tally of 28 goals in 65 appearances.

Furthermore, Moya has represented Costa Rica on 15 occasions and was part of the team that played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Moya said following his move to Hyderabad FC:

"I am very excited to join the team, and I want to thank the club for putting their faith in me. To the fans, I promise to give my 100 percent every time and together we will achieve some great things.”

Renowned for his physical prowess, Moya excels in holding the ball and bringing his teammates into play. Moreover, his exceptional movement in the penalty box is a notable attribute that contributes to his goal-scoring proficiency.

"Moya’s signing is a major one for the club" – Hyderabad FC coach Conor Nestor on Jonathan Moya

Jonathan Moya is an ideal replacement for Javier Siverio, who joined East Bengal FC ahead of the 2023-24 season. Moya's versatility brings valuable flexibility to the team and allows the manager to start him alongside Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Sharing his thoughts on the acquisition, first-team coach Conor Nestor expressed:

"Moya’s signing is a major one for the club and the credit must go to our sporting director and the recruitment team who have been tracking the player for months. When I arrived to the club and I was told Jonathan was an option I was extremely pleased to get him on board. Now we must work hard as a team and staff to create some beautiful moments for our supporters.”

Following the departures of crucial players such as Akash Mishra, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Javier Siverio, and head coach Manolo Marquez, Hyderabad FC are in the process of rebuilding their team.

Moya's arrival brings a significant boost to their squad, given his experience of playing at the highest level.

