Hyderabad FC's Abhijith PA reiterates that young Nawabs will give their best whenever they step onto the pitch | Indian Super League 2023-24

Hyderabad FC, who promoted players from their reserves to arrest their slide after the infamous exodus of their senior players in the winter transfer window, have been served well by the youngsters.

One of these young Nawabs is Abhijith PA, who started against Bengaluru FC on February 25 but was not called into action for their 0-2 loss against Punjab FC a couple of days later.

Speaking to the media ahead of Hyderabad's home game against NorthEast United on Monday, midfielder Abhijith maintained that the players were doing their best in training and trying to get results on the pitch.

"It has been a good experience for me so far. We are trying our best and working hard in training. I like to play as a midfielder - more as a defensive one. Playing against Bengaluru FC was a brilliant experience as there were great players on their side. We are trying, trying, trying," said Abhijith.

"I want to pick up as many points as I can for the team" - Abhijith PA

Abhijith (centre) knows that he has to keep working hard to cement his place in the squad. [Hyd FC]

When asked about his thought process when taking to the pitch against Bengaluru FC - it was his first start in the ISL - the Kerala-born midfielder answered that it was not complicated at all. He just wanted to win.

Abhijith, along with the likes of Sajad Parray, Amon Lepcha, Mohammed Rafi, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Ramhlunchhunga, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Joseph Sunny, and Aron Vanlalrinchhana among others, has tasted ISL football for the first time this season.

This is bound to give the youngsters a lot of experience as they prepare for the business end of the league, with the Nawabs right at the bottom of the standings with just four points inside their kitty.

"My thought process was that I just wanted to win the game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium; unfortunately, it did not happen. For the rest of the season, I want to pick up as many points as I can for the team - that is the goal. We are getting a lot of information from the coach (Thangboi Singto) and he has been helping us tremendously," he added.