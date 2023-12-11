Hyderabad FC's challenges off the field extend to catering for players: Reports

Hyderabad FC, who are struggling with a host of off-field issues, including not being able to clear the dues owed to players former and present, have hit a new low.

It has been learnt that the players were not given food during their training sessions at the Gogzee Sports Arena, the club's training ground, ahead of their games against Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United. It is understood that this move was made by the caterer owing to the lack of payments made by the club towards them.

A source inside the club spoke to News9 Sports and rued the challenging situation that they are faced with.

“People are unpaid for over four months, depending on when they have joined the club and whether they are players or staff. There is no clarity over the payments. We have been lied to since July. Every month a new date is promised and invariably missed,” he said.

“There was no food on the training ground before the Kerala Blasters (November 25) and NorthEast United (December 10) games as the caterer refused to work due to pending payment,” the source added, refusing his identity to be revealed as it could jeopardize money owed to him.

“The management hasn’t addressed us as a group about future plans even though promising full information and money coming in (sic). There is no confirmation about a new investor, only hope, as these talks have floated in the air since October,” disclosed the source.

Felipe Amorim and Oswaldo Alanis have left the club

Hyderabad FC players in training. (Credits: HYD)

These issues that have plagued Hyderabad come on the back of attacker Felipe Amorim and centre-back Oswaldo Alanis leaving the club earlier last week.

While Amorim chose to terminate his contract, Alanis decided to end his stint at the club and move out of India. Both players chose to do so owing to the alleged non-payment of their wages.

Alanis issued a stern warning to the club, post which his dues were finally cleared. Although there are talks of a new investor coming in to salvage Hyderabad's blushes, the club has not commented yet.

The transfer ban that has been imposed upon the club by FIFA owing to the non-payment of dues to former striker Barthomolew Ogbeche and head coach Manolo Marquez further handicaps Hyderabad.

The Yellow and Blacks, who won the ISL in the 2021-22 season, will want some good news to uplift their morale. They have had a horrid start to this campaign and are languishing at the bottom of the league table with four points at the moment.

However, they came back to draw 1-1 against NorthEast United in Guwahati in their last game on Sunday (December 10).