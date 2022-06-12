Hyderabad FC is most likely to extend the contract of Sahil Tavora

Hyderabad FC is in talks with Sahil Tavora to extend his contract. A source from the club has confirmed that they are looking at the possibility of extending Tavora's contract for another two years. Another ISL club is also behind him.

Sahil Tavora was a member of ISL-winning squad of Hyderabad FC

Sahil Tavora started his footballing career for the prestigious Sesa FA in Goa. After his brilliant performance there, he was recruited by Dempo SC for the 2013 season.

The boy from Panaji was in the I-League squad that season but failed to make a league appearance there. He later moved on to play for FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. In 2018, he moved to Europe, signing for the Portuguese club GDSC Alvarenga. He played 26 matches for them, scoring one goal.

In 2019, he signed for Hero ISL outfit Hyderabad FC. He played 19 games for them last season, scoring the most crucial goal for them in the previous season's final.

Hyderabad FC won the Hero ISL in the 2021-22 season

Hyderabad had a dream run in the 2021-22 season. They defeated Kerala Blasters FC in the final to lift the trophy. They have already extended the contract of Manolo Marquez. But some of their crucial players are on the verge of leaving the club.

Juanan may leave the club at the end of his contract. Ashish Rai has already signed a five-year deal with ATKMB. They are currently searching for the right-back to maintain their balance in the squad.

The club have roped in Soyal Joshi from Kerala Santosh trophy squad. He played a crucial role in the success of the team in the final. They are also in talks with Barthlomew Ogbeche to extend his contract. Manolo Marquez is also looking to retain the nucleus of the team and to continue the success run this season as well.

