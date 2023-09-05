Hyderabad FC set to sign Mexican defender Oswaldo Alanis - Reports

Numerous reports have emerged which ascertain that Hyderabad FC are set to sign Mexican defender Oswaldo Alanis for the forthcoming season. The center-back will, in essence, will replace Odei Onaindia, who moved to FC Goa in the ongoing transfer window.

Alanis, an experienced defender, is expected to partner Chinglensana Singh in the heart of the Nawabs' defence and will play a crucial role for them in the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL), which is slated to start on 21 September.

Alanis is a free agent now having spent the 2022-23 season at Mexican club Mazatlan. Among others, the 34-year-old has represented Spanish clubs Real Oviedo and Getafe in his stellar career. Not surprisingly, he has also spent a season at the San Jose Earthquakes in the United States of America on loan.

His technical and man-marking will endear him tremendously to the faithful at the Maidaan in Gachibowli. Alanis is expected to solidify a fragile-looking Hyderabad defence, which is on shaky ground after the departures of Akash Mishra and Odei Onaindia to Mumbai City and FC Goa respectively.

Although the Nawabs had signed Vignesh Dakshinamurthy to reinforce their left-back department, they were struggling to find an able replacement for Onaindia so far.

However, with Alanis' signing, this gap in their roster will be filled. The Mexican is likely to be offered a one-year deal, as is the case with most players over the age of thirty, with an option to extend for another year.

Oswaldo Alanis has also played for the Mexico national team

Alanis has had the honour of being selected for the Mexican national team, and has turned out for them on 23 occasions so far. He was called up majorly during the 2014 to 2018 period, which also saw El Tri do well internationally.

Alanis has several titles to his name including the CONCACAF Gold Cup with his country in 2015. At the club level, he has won the Liga MX and Copa MX on two occasions each as well as the CONCACAF Champions League. Individually, Alanis made it to the CONCACAF Champions League Best XI in 2018. He was with Guadalajara back then.

By signing Alanis, the 2021-22 ISL champions are adding a serial winner to their ranks who will undoubtedly influence the thought and philosophy already put in place by new first-team coach Conor Nestor and manager Thangboi Singto.

He is the ideal replacement for Onaindia. With the winning mentality that he possesses, Alanis will help the Yellow and Black Brigade challenge for the ISL title yet again.

Alanis will be Hyderabad’s sixth and final foreign signing this season. João Victor (Brazil - retained), Joe Knowles (Australia - AFC quota), Felipe Amorim (Brazil), Petteri Pennanen (Finland) and Jonathan Moya (Costa Rica) make up the others on that list.