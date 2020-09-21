Hyderabad FC sign Spanish forward Fran Sandaza, making him club’s sixth foreign signing

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC announced the signing of Spanish forward Francisco ‘Fran’ Sandaza on Monday on a one year deal, making him the club’s sixth new foreign signing of the season.

Thirty-five year old Sandaza joins Hyderabad FC from Spanish Segunda Division side Alcorcon, and spoke about how he is looking forward to join the team and play in the Indian Super League.

“I am very happy and excited to sign for this club. It is a new challenge in my career and I am eager to arrive in India start training with my new teammates,” Sandaza told Hyderabad FC's official website after his signing was completed.

“The Indian Super League is improving every year. A lot of good players have played in the league so far. I have played with and against a few of them that have told me good things about the ISL, so I am keen to be part of it,” he added.

Fran Sandaza: A Nomadic Career

Sandaza’s big move came when he signed for Scottish Premier League side Dundee United in 2008, where he won the Scottish FA Cup. A move to England to join Brighton & Hove Albion followed, where he won the English League One title. A move back to Scotland started with a stint at St. Johnstone, from where he signed for Scottish giants Rangers FC.

Sandaza’s nomadic career then took him back to Spain where he played for CD Lugo and Girona in the second division, before moving to Japan in 2015, where he played in the AFC Champions League with FC Tokyo. Sandaza then made another return to Spain, helping Girona gain promotion to the La Liga by finishing second in the Segunda division.

Sandanza then moved back to Asia where he played for Qingdao Huanghai in China, after which he moved back Spain with Alcorcon, before signing with Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC will hope Sandanza can score regularly. (Picture credit: Hyderabad FC)

Hyderabad FC Manager Welcomes Sandaza

Hyderabad FC Coach Manolo Marquez spoke about Sandaza’s signing, saying, “Fran Sandaza is a very known striker in Spain. He is a strong and a technically gifted player and he has experienced football at various levels in Spain, the UK, Japan and China. He is a complete forward who likes to score goals and create chances for his teammates.”

Speaking about the upcoming season, Sandaza added, “My aim is to work hard to try and contribute as many goals for the team. It’s going to be a challenging season and I will give my one hundred percent every time I am on the pitch.”

The signing of Sandaza provides Hyderabad FC with some much needed depth in attack, with the team finishing last in the previous season's ISL league stage. With a goal difference of negative 18, 10 points and only two wins, the team will look to Sandaza to put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis.

The signing also marks another step in the right direction for the club, after manager Albert Roca left, as he received an offer to join Barcelona's coaching staff. Hyderabad FC will hope Sandaza can bring about some stability in front of goal in the new season.