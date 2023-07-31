Hyderabad FC sign winger Makan Chothe on three-year deal

Hyderabad FC have signed winger Makan Chothe on a long-term deal that will run till 2026. The Chandel, Manipur-born player moves to Hyderabad after spending the last three seasons at FC Goa.

As everyone involved with football in Hyderabad was aware, the agreement between the two clubs had taken place in January itself and it was only the paperwork that was pending.

Despite making steady appearances at the Fatorda, he moved to the Deccan to boost the already burgeoning Indian core of the Nizams. This shows his faith in the long-term plan set in place at the Maidaan in Gachibowli.

A product of the Minerva Punjab Academy, Chothe scored two goals in the 26 appearances that he made for the club in the I-League. The 23-year-old is known for his pace on the wings, while his wiry stature allows him to carve past opposition defenders with ease. He will bring with himself enough experience despite his youth to the Maidaan and increase the depth of the Yellow and Black Brigade.

"Hyderabad is my home now" - says new signing Makan Chothe

The 23-year-old winger will bring with him the experience of having won the Durand Cup with FC Goa in the 2021-22 season. He has also played in the AFC Champions League for the Gaurs, which means that he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level of club football in the continent.

After joining the club, Chothe said:

“I am very happy and excited to join this fantastic club. It is truly an amazing honor to be here and I cannot wait to get started with my new team.”

He added:

“Hyderabad is my home now and I will give my 100% to help the team achieve everything in the next few years.”

Chothe will provide ample backup to the likes of Mohammad Yasir and Abdul Rabeeh on the wings at Hyderabad FC and allow them a breather whenever new first-team coach Conor Nestor deems it necessary.

Although new signing Joe Knowles can also play on the wings, Chothe is more natural at the position and can be relied upon to fill in the big gaps left by the likes of Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu.

What will bother the Nizams is that all the wingers that they have in the squad at the moment (Yasir, Rabeeh, and Chothe) are adept at playing on the right flank only.

Although Ramhlunchhunga is back from his loan stint at Sreenidi Deccan, they need to get someone in the transfer window who is more natural at working on the left flank.