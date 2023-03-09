Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Nizams and Mariners share spoils in the 1st leg of ISL 2022-23 semi-final

Hyderabad FC were held to a 0-0 draw at home by ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 semi-final on Thursday, March 9. Despite some clear chances at either end, the forwards lacked the sharpness to convert the opportunities.

Driven by the home supporters at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, the Nizams had a blistering start to the game. Not only did they dominate possession, but Manolo Marquez's men also created some quality attacking output early on.

Mohammad Yasir, who looked lively, cut inside going past two ATK Mohun Bagan defenders in the eighth minute before laying the ball off for Borja Herrera. The Spaniard's effort from a distance was blocked by Pritam Kotal.

The hosts continued to target the left flank as Halicharan Narzary caught the Mariners on the break. The Indian winger drilled in an inch-perfect cross that found Joel Chianese inside the box. The Australian forward made a sweetly-timed-headed attempt but Vishal Kaith brilliantly palmed it behind for a corner.

However, as the minutes rolled by, the Green and Maroon Brigade slowly continued to grow into the game.

In-form Dimitri Petratos presided over a free-kick in the 38th minute and his delivery was headed across the goal-line by Subhasish Bose with the goalkeeper in no man's land. Pritam Kotal attacked the rebound with an empty goal at his mercy but somehow kneed it onto the crossbar. The best chance of the match was squandered by the visitors. The match went into half-time with both teams level on terms.

All to play for in the second leg of the Hyderabad FC-ATK Mohun Bagan semi-final tie

The start of the second half was a lot more balanced with both sides creating some half-chances in the initial exchanges. However, it was Hyderabad who came closest to scoring.

In the 55th minute, a long ball forward from the deep was not dealt with by ATK Mohun Bagan and Javier Siverio latched on to it expertly. The Spanish forward set it back for Yasir outside the box. The Indian winger fired a peach of a strike that flew past Vishal, only to kiss the outside of the far post.

The Mariners had a couple of chances of their own but nothing substantial in the latter phase of the game to worry custodian Gurmeet Singh and Hyderabad. Ultimately, both teams settled for a stalemate with now all to play for in the second leg.

Given that they were away from home, Juan Ferrando and ATK Mohun Bagan would've been the happier of the two sides but the Nizams aren't expected to make their job any easier back at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

