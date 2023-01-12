Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Nizams drop points against the resilient Marina Machans in ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC needed a late penalty from Bartholomew Ogbeche to salvage a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday, December 12.

The reigning champions came into the fixture on the back of a 3-1 victory against FC Goa and two points off the league leaders. However, it was Chennai who had seemingly put behind their poor run of form and started the game on the front foot. Thomas Brdaric's men were direct with their approach.

However, neither side managed to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes. The first meaningful opportunity of the game fell Hyderabad's way in the 17th minute when Mohammad Yasir whipped in a cross from the right. Javier Siverio made a smart run into the box to slot between two unmarked opposition defenders. But the Spanish forward only managed to direct his effort straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

Minutes later, a glorious opportunity came for Chennai. Julius Duker played a brilliant long ball, eyeing a run from VIncy Barretto. The winger managed to latch on to the ball but eventually ended up dragging his effort wide when he was one-on-one with the keeper. The rest of the half passed by without much of a goal-mouth action from either side.

Bartholow Ogbeche secures the draw for Hyderabad FC against Chennaiyin FC

Manolo Marquez, demanding some proactivity from his players, brought on Sahil Tavora in place of Hitesh Sharma after the break. However, in the 57th minute, it was the Marina Machans who opened the scoring. Ninthoinganba Meetei made a darting run into the opposition box before a Hyderabad FC defender stepped in with a crucial block and Chennai had to settle for a corner.

Aakash Sangwan stood over the set piece and whipped in a curling cross into the box. Surprisingly, Petar Sliskovic was completely left unmarked and headed the ball into the net, taking his tally for the season to eight goals.

Hyderabad FC, trailing and the in the hope of not falling behind in the race for the league shield, pushed forward to find an equalizer. But Chennaiyin looked too resolute, too composed to falter.

Until the 86th minute. Vafa Hakamaneshi, in an attempt to clear the ball inside his own box, brought down Siverio and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.

Out of the blue, the Nizams were presented with an opportunity to get back into the game. Bartholomew Ogbeche stepped up to take the spot kick and he didn't miss the target. The scores were leveled and Brdaric's men ultimately had to settle for a draw.

Hyderabad FC had to settle for only one point and are placed second and hand an advantage to league leaders Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, the stalemate means Chennaiyin are three points behind FC Goa, who are in the final knockout spot.

