Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Hyderabad FC rallied to a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (28’) put the Nizams ahead in the first half and Javier Siverio (87’) added a second late in the game. Vincy Barretto (90+5’) pulled one back for the Tuskers but his efforts were in vain.

Starting out the game, both teams canceled out each other's blows in the initial minutes. Alvaro Vazquez had a half-chance in the 19th minute when he almost caught HFC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani off his line with a looping shot but Sauvik Chakraborty stepped in with a timely clearance.

The Nizams pulled ahead in the 28th minute through Bart Ogbeche. The Nigerian forward flaunted his quality in the box to control a cushioned header from Rohit Danu before thumping it into the back of the net on the turn. KBFC shot-stopper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill had no answer to Ogbeche's effort.

Meanwhile, KBFC had their best chance of the half in the 41st minute when Harmanjot Khabra got on the end of an Adrian Luna corner but Kattimani punched it away. The rebound fell kindly for Chencho Gyeltshen, whose shot came off the crossbar.

Hyderabad FC rally past Kerala Blasters FC to seal an ISL semi-final berth

Coming out after the break, the Nizams built on the momentum of the first half and pegged back Kerala Blasters FC. However, the Tuskers came roaring back into the game.

In the 50th minute, Chencho was set up through on goal but his effort was saved by a diving Kattimani between the posts. Minutes later, the Blasters came close to equalizing yet again when Khabra's header thumped into the crossbar.

The game opened up in the second half given KBFC came out all guns blazing and chances were created at either end. In the 58th minute, the Nizams struck Blasters on the counter and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill was forced into producing two back-to-back world-class saves to deny Danu and Ogbeche.

As the clock rolled down, KBFC kept pushing their men forward. However, Hyderabad sealed the three points and a semi-final berth three minutes from regulation time when Javier Siverio headed home an inch-perfect cross from Nikhil Poojary to double their lead.

Kerala Blasters FC scored a consolation goal through Vincy Barretto in the fifth minute of stoppage time. But Hyderabad FC knew they were on top and showed no signs of panicking in the dying moments of the game.

