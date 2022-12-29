Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Nizams humiliate bottom-placed Highlanders to go top of ISL 2022-23 standings

In a rampant attacking display, Hyderabad FC (HFC) scored six goals past a helpless NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) defense to win 6-1 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 29. Javier Siverio led the scoring with a brace, while Borja Herrera, Odei Onaindia, and Joel Chianese bagged a goal each.

Gaurav Bora scored an own goal in the 80th minute to further help the defending ISL champions.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial ️ The Sensational Six!



A fitting way to cap off an unforgettable year



On to 2023 now



#HFCNEU #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC ️ The Sensational Six!A fitting way to cap off an unforgettable yearOn to 2023 now ✨️ The Sensational Six!A fitting way to cap off an unforgettable year 🔥On to 2023 now 👊#HFCNEU #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/DV84NCRtb4

The Nizams didn't miss a beat in the opening exchanges and started with their usual swagger. Bartholomew Ogbeche had an early opportunity to put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute, but Mirshad Michu stepped in with a crucial save.

However, HFC had too much quality to not overwhelm the opposition almost immediately. From the resulting corner, Borja Herrera whipped in a peach of a cross, and Javier Siverio, at the far post, smashed it into the middle of the net with a thunderous volley.

Even with the lead in the bag, Hyderabad showed no signs of slowing down. Borja tested the NEUFC custodian minutes later with a side volley from outside the box. But in the 24th minute, the Spaniard didn't miss. Herrera made a mazy run, holding off a couple of opposition defenders before ripping a vicious low effort on the first post. Although Michu got a hand to it, he couldn't keep it out of the net.

With the clock not even hitting the half-hour mark, the Nizams made it 3-0 through a deflected volley from Odei Onaindia. While Manolo Marquez was celebrating with his staff on the sidelines, Vincenzo Alberto Annese's forehead wrinkles were seemingly highlighted.

But the visitors hadn't given up hope by then. After a scramble inside the HFC box, the ball fell for Aaron Evans and the defender surprised everyone with an absolutely composed finish in the 36th minute.

Going into the break after a frantic first half, HFC had a two-goal lead but NorthEast showed they wouldn't go down without a fight.

Hyderabad FC carry on their attacking exploits even in the second half against NorthEast United FC

The start from both sides to the second 45 minutes was a bit slow and cagey. It seemed like Hyderabad were happy to see off the game as the Highlanders lacked any substantial attacking threat.

But just when it looked like Hyderabad's intensity had fizzled out, Mohammad Yasir produced a ridiculous low cross to find Siverio inside the opposition box in the 73rd minute. All the Spaniard had to do was nudge it home and he did it with ease.

The introduction of the substitutes once again rejuvenated the hosts as Joel Chianese scored just one minute after coming on. Piling on their misery, Gaurav Bora headed the ball into his own net in the 80th minute, making the scoreline 6-1 for the night.

The win propels Hyderabad to the summit of the ISL standings, just a point ahead of Mumbai City FC, who have a game in hand.

Poll : 0 votes