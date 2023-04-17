Odisha FC defeated Hyderabad FC by a scoreline of 2-1 to cement their spot in the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup 2023. The Nizams opened the scoring, but goals from Diego Mauricio and Victor Rodriguez in the second half secured all three points for Odisha.

Following East Bengal's draw with Aizawl FC, the equation was straightforward for both teams. Odisha FC would have advanced to the semi-finals with a point, while Hyderabad FC needed a victory.

The Nizams started on the front foot and were rewarded for their efforts in the 10th minute. Javier Siverio’s powerful effort on the half-turn was expertly parried away by Amrinder Singh.

However, they took the lead from the resulting corner when Borja Herrera’s cross found Siverio, who leaped the highest to head the ball into the net. Following the goal, the Juggernauts bounced back and began penetrating Hyderabad’s defense.

Victor Rodriguez and Diego Mauricio had their opportunities in front of goal, but were met by Gurmeet Singh’s strong hands. Around the half-hour mark, the Brazilian striker once again weaved through the defense before unleashing a thunderous strike, only to see it drift wide of the goal.

Later in the half, Mohammad Yasir came close to scoring but was denied by Amrinder Singh. Nonetheless, an entertaining first half ended with Hyderabad FC leading, while Odisha FC struggled to get going against a resolute defense.

Odisha FC showcase resilience to seal semi-final berth

The Nizams had a huge opportunity early in the second half to double their lead. Sahil Tavora’s pin-point delivery from the right flank found Siverio, but the striker’s header was poor and missed the target.

They were made to rue a crucial chance as Odisha equalized just ten minutes into the second half. A frenzied scramble ensued in the penalty box as Sahil Panwar’s corner caused mayhem, but Mauricio arrived in the right place at the right time to score.

Clifford Miranda’s side invited pressure after scoring, but Hyderabad struggled to apply the final touches. Siverio and Yasir had two glorious opportunities to help their side take the lead, but ultimately fluffed it.

Odisha eventually scored their second goal in the 86th minute of the night to put the game to bed. Mauricio was in the thick of the action again and he teed up Rodriguez, who had a simple tap-in at the far post.

With a 2-1 victory, Odisha FC ultimately qualified for the semi-finals ahead of their opponents. They will now face the winner of Group D on Saturday, April 22.

