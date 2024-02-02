"Hyderabad is my first love" - FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez on coming back to Hyderabad FC and winning 2-0 | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez is a happy man. Facing his former club Hyderabad FC and winning 2-0 in the first game of the second phase of the ISL at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Thursday must have made him extremely proud of his wards.

Speaking after the game, Marquez was asked by Sportskeeda if he felt emotional coming back to the club where he spent three years putting in a lot of time and effort building its system.

And lest we forget, this was also where Marquez tasted the first silverware of his career in India, leading the Nawabs to the ISL title in the 2021-22 season.

"As I have said in the past, Hyderabad is my first love. We expected a different type of a game from them today, but unfortunately, that was not possible. If they get new investors, perhaps things will change. Even then, they played extremely well in the second half. Some of the players whom I worked with here- Abdul Rabeeh and Alex Saji- they were brilliant," said Marquez.

The Spanish tactician was also asked to speak about the vital role that Ayush Chhetri played for the Gaurs in the heart of their midfield.

“I'm very happy with Ayush (Chhetri). I think that he deserved his first game as a starter. (He) is 20 years old, but last season he played a lot of games. This season the club signed a lot of players in that position," Marquez elaborated.

"We have a few players like Paolo (Retre), Raynier (Fernandes), Rowllin Borges (who can play in that position), but Ayush is always training very well, (has) a lot of quality and he deserves this chance. I'm very happy for him," he added.

When asked if he was happy with the way the season has gone for his team so far, Marquez replied that every game is a challenge for them.

“Every game is a challenge (for us). We are indeed unbeaten, but it's also true that in some games we could've lost. In some games that we won, we could've drawn, but in some games that we drew, we could've won,” said Marquez.

"Facing the top five teams in the table will pose a tough challenge" - Manolo Marquez

Expand Tweet

FC Goa went to the top of the ISL table with the win over Hyderabad FC. The Gaurs have 27 points to their name, one more than second-placed Kerala Blasters.

What works in FC Goa's favor is that they have played one game less than the Blasters. This gives the former a headstart ahead of their rivals as they prepare to travel to Bhubaneswar to take on Odisha FC on February 9.

“I think that we have a competitive team. And I think we will remain there (in the hunt) till the end of the season. However, facing the top five teams in the table will pose a tough challenge,” Marquez concluded.