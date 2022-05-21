"I am always available for the service to take Indian Football forward" - Praful Patel bids adieu as CoA takes over AIFF

Former President of All India Football Federation (AIFF) Praful Patel has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to appoint a Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the administration of Indian football. This, according to him, has finally put an end to "a long pending issue since 2017."

The Supreme Court of India had ruled on Wednesday that a three-member CoA will run day-to-day affairs in Indian football, temporarily replacing the AIFF.

The CoA comprises Justice (retd.) AR Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner Dr. SY Qureshi, and former captain of the Indian Football Team Bhaskar Ganguly. The CoA's appointment has ended Praful Patel's 13-year-long stint.

Praful Patel @praful_patel I thank the Hon'ble Supreme Court for bringing finality to a long pending issue since 2017. The term of the elected committee expired in Dec 2020 & we had in Nov 2020 suo moto approached the Honourable Supreme Court for an early resolution of the matter & appropriate directions. I thank the Hon'ble Supreme Court for bringing finality to a long pending issue since 2017. The term of the elected committee expired in Dec 2020 & we had in Nov 2020 suo moto approached the Honourable Supreme Court for an early resolution of the matter & appropriate directions. https://t.co/VQrO2sRzkv

Praful Patel, a leading politician and a former Union Minister, put out his statement on his Twitter profile.

"I thank the Honourable Supreme Court for bringing finality to a long pending issue since 2017. The AIFF constitution broadly follows the sports code 2011 for age and tenure limits, and therefore I was in any way going to step down from office, and neither was I eligible for re-election."

Praful Patel's long tenure as president of AIFF

The Indian's Women's League was started during Praful Patel's reign (Image: AIFF Twitter)

This is not the first time that the president has admitted that he was aware that he couldn't be re-elected to the top post. Praful Patel's third term ended in December 2020 but he extended his Executive Committee's term citing a SC case, which has been pending since 2017.

Praful Patel reportedly opined that holding an election would amount to "contempt of court."

"The term of the elected committee expired in December 2020, and we had in November 2020 suo moto approached the Honourable Supreme Court for an early resolution of the matter, and appropriate directions."

This is the first time in AIFF's 85-year-old history that the federation has failed to hold its elections.

Furthermore, in his statement, the president thanked the stakeholders and footballing fraternity for their support during his time at the helm.

Patel took over after the 21-year-long reign of Congressman Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi as the head of the federation came to an end. The politician from Maharashtra was the president of the Western India Football Association and an AIFF vice-president at the time.

He took over in December 2009 as full-time president. Ahead of his permanent selection, Patel had served as acting president when Dasmunsi was bed-ridden.

"I am very happy that we have been able to professionalise Indian football and that we have a very strong grassroots programme which in the coming years will catapult us to the next level, and find its true place and recognition in the global map."

Meanwhile, the former AIFF bossman also cited how the Indian men's national team had catapulted itself from 173rd in the FIFA rankings to 96th during his reign. It can be argued though, that India's rise in the FIFA rankings has been heavily influenced by the cherry-picking of oppositions over the past few years.

"The Indian Women’s League has also grown from strength to strength, providing an adequate platform for all budding young women footballers to pursue their dreams."

Indian Football Team @IndianFootball



#ForwardTogether The All India Football Federation respects the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court. We await the full order to be in a better position to assess the next steps. The All India Football Federation respects the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court. We await the full order to be in a better position to assess the next steps. #ForwardTogether

Critics of Praful Patel have claimed that throughout his tenure, women's football in India was given a step-motherly treatment.

Finally, in his concluding statement, the former president urged the CoA to "fulfil their responsibilities," keeping in mind "AFC and FIFA statutes." Praful Patel also stated that he would be "always available" for any services to take Indian football forward.

"I wish the Committee of Administrators all the very best, and request them to fulfil their responsibilities of providing a new Constitution compliant with the National Sports Code which we are already broadly complying with, while keeping in mind AFC and FIFA statutes."

"I am always available for the service to take Indian Football forward together, and once again express my gratitude for having received the love and affection and honour to serve the sport."

Edited by Akshay Saraswat