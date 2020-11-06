ISL 2020-21: "I am happy because I have the best squad" - FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando

The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into the planning and execution of the Indian Super League. Ahead of the season, FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has been feeling the pressure of being confined to a bio-bubble.

However, despite the difficulties, the Spaniard also went on to state that this was a high-performance and professional team and that it was indeed necessary to cope with the conditions.

"We are a professional and high-performance team. It is necessary to cope with the conditions and very important to believe in coaching and have belief. It is very important to be compact, strong, it is very difficult to be in the hotel for 24 hours, but we need to be positive," said Juan Ferrando.

"It is a strange situation for everybody. I spoke to players and told them that it is better to work and play football rather than be at home in quarantine. We are having younger players who might want to talk to their family/friends. We need to manage all of that," he added.

Challenge will be to prepare the team for playing every three days: Juan Ferrando

Juan Ferrando

Juan Ferrando and FC Goa have signed just six overseas players this season, and with the league expected to allow up to five substitutions, it would seem as though the club is at a disadvantage. However, Ferrando went on to state that this did not worry him as he had the best squad possible.

"I try to find the best XI and am not worried about the squad. For example Phrangki, he is good, fit, and is available to play. If they are ready, then they play. I am happy because I have the best squad. I am not worried about foreign players. Very important to talk about a plan. I have a very good squad. The bigger challenge will be to prepare the team for playing every three days," said Juan Ferrando.

Speaking about playing at an empty stadium without fans, Ferrando expressed his disappointment stating that support was very important to the players.

"I am so sad because we have some of the best supporters in India. When you play at home you need support, it is very important for the players and fans. But I am happy that we can play. I hope that at the end of the season we can play a match against the supporters," the 39-year-old concluded.