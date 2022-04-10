"I believe we can stop them from scoring goals" - Rajasthan United FC boss ahead of crucial tie against Real Kashmir FC

With the business end of the I-League 2021-22 season approaching, Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) will lock horns with Real Kashmir FC in a crucial tie at the Naihati Stadium on Sunday. RUFC head coach Francesc Bonet has underlined the threat the Snow Leopards possess but stated his side are "well prepared for the game."

After their 2-1 loss against heavyweights Mohammedan SC, the newcomers are now seventh in the table with 13 points. Meanwhile, the club from Kashmir are just two points behind in ninth place. With both the sides hoping to break into the top seven, this game is expected to be a crucial fixture.

Speaking about the challenge, Bonet said at the pre-game press conference:

"We will be put under pressure as we are in the top half of the table. They play long balls but we have been good recently. I believe we can stop them from scoring goals. We are ready and well prepared for the game."

In their previous game, Rajasthan United FC conceded two goals to Mohammedan in the first half itself. Addressing the first-half proceedings, the young Spanish coach said his players need to be careful not to repeat similar mistakes going forward. However, Bonet was pleased with how Rajasthan performed in the second half of the tie against the Black Panthers.

"We made a few mistakes in the first half. We rectified and also dominated the second half. We have to minimize those mistakes," Bonet noted.

Meanwhile, young midfielder Gyamar Nikum was also present at the press conference. The Arunachal-born footballer has already become a crucial member of the Rajasthan side at the tender age of 17. Asked how the youngster wants to approach the remainder of the games, Nikum said:

"I want to play my game. We have to execute our coach’s plans to get positive results. We are working hard in the training sessions. We are aiming to win all the remaining matches."

