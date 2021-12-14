"For tomorrow's match, we will see what we want to use" - Chennaiyin FC coach on ISL clash against Mumbai City FC

Chennaiyin FC stopped Antonio Lopez Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan from jumping back to winning ways on Saturday, December 11. Bozidar Bandovic's side were gritty throughout the entirety of the game and came away with a 1-1 draw against the mighty Mariners.

Striker Lukasz Gikiewicz made it to the line-up ahead of regular choice Rahim Ali and justified his selection with his performance. The Marina Machans will lock horns with Mumbai City FC in their upcoming fixture.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic and striker Lukasz Gikiewicz attended the virtual press meet ahead of their next ISL match.

Bozidar deployed Chennaiyin FC in a 3-5-2 formation against tournament favorites ATK Mohun Bagan. The performance of the side drew applause from the coach during the press-conference.

"I think we had a good performance. We did believe that in that moment we were ready to make a to change the system to see how we are doing. And I believe that the players did very well inside the field. So both in terms of attacking or defending, we had a very good performance. I’m happy with the last game. For tomorrow's match we will see what we want to use."

Chennaiyin FC's head coach appreciated how his side utilized not only the long balls but also focused on building up from the back and controlling the game.

"I think he deserves to start" - Chennaiyin FC head coach on striker Lukasz Gikiewicz

Rahim Ali has been the first choice striker for Chennaiyin FC so far. But against ATK Mohun Bagan, Bozidar Bandovic chose to start Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz.

"I think he deserves to start. I was thinking os using him against East Bengal as well. So he deserved the start because every time he comes on from the bench, he helps the team. I believe he did well last game of course. We are waiting for him to do more and score more goals."

The Marina Machans' head coach spoke about their next opponents Mumbai City FC. He stated that he has analyzed their performance and praised the way the Islanders approach their games. Bozidar Bandovic emphasized that he intends to have a plan that works with the team and put up a great performance against Mumbai City FC.

