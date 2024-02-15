"I came back to India from Europe to contribute something to my nation" - Jay Gupta

FC Goa defender Jay Gupta has stated that his biggest dream is to represent the Indian Men's Football Team.

Speaking to the media ahead of FC Goa's home game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the 22-year-old opened up on what made him return to India from Europe.

"The biggest dream for me would be to play for my country. If that time comes, I will take it with both hands. Till then, I’ll keep working hard. One of the reasons I came back to India from Europe is because I wanted to contribute something to my nation", he said, via Times of India.

Jay, who began his youth career with FC Pune City, went on to represent the Under 19 side of Portuguese club GDS Cascais before joining G.D. Estoril Praia B, yet another Lisbon-based club. He joined FC Goa on a two-year deal in August last year after his short stint with sixth-tier Spanish side Ebre Escola Esportiva.

About his playing position at FC Goa, the Pune-based player revealed,

"From the beginning itself, I came in as a centre back for Manolo. As per the players that are already here, coach Manolo asked me if I would be open to the left back position and I said I would want to discover that. Till now, I think everything is going well"

"These goal-scoring moments come as gifts to you" - Jay Gupta

Expand Tweet

Jay Gupta has featured in all 13 matches that the Gaurs have played so far in this edition of the ISL. Apart from being a vital cog in their defense, he has scored two long-range thunderous strikes that have grabbed everyone's attention.

On top of that, the defender has two assists to his name this season. Expressing what it means to contribute with goals for his team, he added, via the aforementioned source:

"I am still learning, still have a lot of things to learn. These (goal-scoring) moments come as gifts to you. Honestly from all the hard work that happens on the training pitch, these are moments you can cherish. I would always be thinking about the team goal, Mission ISL"

Heaping praise on his young defender, head coach Manolo Marquez asserted:

"Jay has lot of good qualities, but I think he can still improve in some areas. He will be a very good player, I am certain. He will play for the national team but there's still time. It’s his first season and it’s not easy in the ISL. Even very good (foreign) players who came here have not played to their best level. Jay has a good attitude. He is always focused, always wants to improve"

Expand Tweet

FC Goa, who were unbeaten until Wednesday's (February 14) fixture against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, suffered their first defeat of this season having lost 1-0 at Fatorda. With 28 points, they are currently placed second in the table, just three points behind the league leaders Odisha FC, who have played 15 matches so far.